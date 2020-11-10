 

DGAP-News Westwing reports very strong Q3 2020 results based on a continued accel-erated shift towards eCommerce; 66% revenue growth and 11% Adj EBITDA margin

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
10.11.2020, 08:00  |  36   |   |   

DGAP-News: Westwing Group AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures
Westwing reports very strong Q3 2020 results based on a continued accel-erated shift towards eCommerce; 66% revenue growth and 11% Adj EBITDA margin

10.11.2020 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Westwing reports very strong Q3 2020 results based on a continued accelerated shift towards eCommerce; 66% revenue growth and 11% Adj EBITDA margin

  • Growth in the third quarter 2020 continued on very high levels, further indicating an accelerated eCommerce shift
  • Elevated growth again driven by both, existing customers with higher engagement and repurchase behaviour and a very strong new customer acquisition
  • Strong Q3 financial results: Revenue growth of 66%, Adj EBITDA margin of 10.9%, and EUR 7m Free Cash Flow during the seasonally weaker summer quarter
  • Amid an escalating COVID-19 situation in Europe, health & safety remain Westwing's number one priority


Munich, November 10, 2020 // Westwing, the leader in inspiration-based Home and Living eCommerce in Europe, today announced the results for the third quarter of 2020.

Based on an accelerated Home and Living eCommerce adaption, Westwing continued to realize strong growth rates in the third quarter 2020 with GMV growing 59% year-over-year. The International Segment was growing at even slightly higher growth rates of 67% GMV growth year-over-year, further strengthening the progress made across the whole country portfolio. On the customer side, growth was driven by all cohorts as existing customers showed continued higher engagement and repurchase rates, while new customer acquisition remained very strong with 68% more new customers compared to the third quarter 2019. As a result, the number of Active Customers having made at least one order in the last twelve months ending September 2020 increased to 1.3m, growing by 39% year-over-year.

Seite 1 von 5
Westwing Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Westwing reports very strong Q3 2020 results based on a continued accel-erated shift towards eCommerce; 66% revenue growth and 11% Adj EBITDA margin DGAP-News: Westwing Group AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures Westwing reports very strong Q3 2020 results based on a continued accel-erated shift towards eCommerce; 66% revenue growth and 11% Adj EBITDA margin 10.11.2020 / 08:00 The issuer is …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: flatexDEGIRO mit fulminantem Start in eine neue Ära des Online-Brokerage in Europa
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Finanzierungsverhandlungen bislang nicht erfolgreich
DGAP-DD: Zalando SE deutsch
HYPOPORT SE: Neuer Geschäftsführer bei der E&P Pensionsmanagement GmbH
DGAP-News: bet-at-home.com AG: Konzern-Geschäftszahlen der ersten drei Quartale 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler AG veröffentlicht Prognose für Geschäftsjahr 2020
DGAP-DD: Zalando SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: SIMONA plans to acquire Turkish market leader in PVC foam sheets
EQS Group AG: European Compliance & Ethics Conference: Alle Vorträge jetzt auch online abrufbar / Sichern Sie ...
artnet AG: Artnet und der Verband Chinesischer Auktionatoren veröffentlichen Global Chinese Art Auction ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Antigentest-Umsatz steigt rasant
Norsemont Mining vor Abschluß einer Bodenbildungsphase? Deutet sich eine Turnaroundformation an?
DGAP-News: q.beyond erzielt erneut Rekord beim Auftragseingang und wächst weiter
EQS-News: Meyer Burger strengthens its management team with seasoned solar expert
PNE AG stärkt Positionierung bei Stromabnahmeverträgen (PPA)
EQS-News: Relief stärkt sein Management Team mit Ernennung von J. Paul Waymack, M.D., Sc.D. als Berater
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Westwing erzielt im dritten Quartal 2020 auf Basis eines beschleunigten Wandels zum eCommerce sehr starke Ergebnisse; 66% Umsatzwachstum und 11% bereinigte EBITDA-Marge (deutsch)
08:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Westwing erzielt im dritten Quartal 2020 auf Basis eines beschleunigten Wandels zum eCommerce sehr starke Ergebnisse; 66% Umsatzwachstum und 11% bereinigte EBITDA-Marge
09.11.20
50% Kurschance mit E-Commerce?: Fashionette: Neuer E-Commerce Player am Markt
28.10.20
DGAP-News: Westwing Group AG: Westwing gibt Delia Lachance' Rückkehr als Chief Creative Officer bekannt (deutsch)
28.10.20
DGAP-News: Westwing Group AG: Westwing announces Delia Lachance' return as Chief Creative Officer
28.10.20
DGAP-News: Westwing Group AG: Westwing gibt Delia Lachance' Rückkehr als Chief Creative Officer bekannt
26.10.20
Kissigs Aktien Report: Die zweite Luft für digitale Geschäftsmodelle wie Global Fashion Group, HelloFresh, Home24, Westwing und Zalando
26.10.20
Das sind die Corona-Kursraketen aus Deutschland!
21.10.20
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Westwing Group AG (deutsch)
20.10.20
Westwing: Neue Prognose für 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.10.20
72
Westwing - Turnaround durch Corona