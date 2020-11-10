 

Liberty Media Corporation Prices Upsized Private Offering of $800 Million of 0.50% Exchangeable Senior Debentures Due 2050

Liberty Media Corporation (“Liberty”) (Nasdaq: LSXMA, LSXMB, LSXMK, BATRA, BATRK, FWONA, FWONK) announced today that it has priced and agreed to sell to initial purchasers in an upsized private offering $800 million aggregate original principal amount of its 0.50% exchangeable senior debentures due 2050 (the “Debentures”) exchangeable for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (“Live Nation”) common stock. Liberty has also granted to the initial purchasers an option to purchase additional Debentures in an aggregate original principal amount of up to $120 million. The Debentures, as well as the associated cash proceeds, will be attributed to the Liberty SiriusXM tracking stock group.

Upon an exchange of Debentures, Liberty, at its option, may deliver shares of Live Nation common stock or the value thereof in cash (or any combination of shares of Live Nation common stock and cash). Initially, 11.0983 shares of Live Nation common stock are attributable to each $1,000 principal amount of Debentures, representing an initial exchange price of approximately $90.10 for each share of Live Nation common stock. A total of approximately 8,878,640 shares of Live Nation common stock are attributable to the Debentures (assuming the initial purchasers do not exercise their option to purchase additional Debentures). Interest will be payable quarterly on March 1, June 1, September 1 and December 1 of each year, commencing March 1, 2021. The Debentures may be redeemed by Liberty, in whole or in part, on or after September 1, 2024. Holders of the Debentures also have the right to require Liberty to purchase their Debentures on September 1, 2024. The redemption and purchase price will generally equal 100% of the adjusted principal amount of the Debentures plus accrued and unpaid interest to the redemption date, plus any final period distribution.

The offering is expected to close on November 12, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Liberty expects to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include the future repayment of indebtedness, including Liberty’s 2.25% Exchangeable Senior Debentures due 2048, and the settlement of the call spread between the Formula One Group and the Liberty SiriusXM Group related to 34.8 million shares of Liberty’s Live Nation common stock.

