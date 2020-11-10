 

Antibe Therapeutics Receives Final Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.11.2020   

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSXV: ATE, OTCQB: ATBPF), a clinical stage company leveraging its unique hydrogen sulfide platform to develop safer medicines for pain and inflammation, today announced that it has received final approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) to list its common shares on the TSX.

“We are excited to graduate to the TSX, as it represents a further step in reaching the broader investment community while increasing liquidity for our shareholders,” remarked Dan Legault, Antibe’s CEO. “We look forward to continued progress as we advance our partnering discussions and prepare for Phase III trials of otenaproxesul, our lead drug.”

Antibe’s shares will commence trading on the TSX under its existing ticker symbol “ATE” at the market open on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Shareholders will not be required to take any action in connection with the graduation and listing on the TSX.

About Antibe Therapeutics Inc.

Antibe is leveraging its proprietary hydrogen sulfide platform to develop next-generation, safer nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (“NSAIDs”) for pain and inflammation arising from a wide range of medical conditions. Antibe is developing three assets that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal (“GI”) ulcers and bleeding associated with NSAIDs. Antibe’s lead drug, otenaproxesul (ATB-346), is entering Phase III for osteoarthritis pain. Additional assets under development include a safer alternative to opioids for peri-operative pain, and a GI-safe alternative to low-dose aspirin. Learn more at antibethera.com.

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements, which may include, but are not limited to, statements about the graduation to the TSX, reaching the broader investment community and increasing liquidity for shareholders. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking, including those identified by the expressions "will", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "propose", “look forward” and similar wording. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this news release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in this news release include, but are not limited to, the Company’s inability to satisfy the standard TSX listing conditions or to broaden its investor audience and increase its profile, inability to secure additional financing and licensing arrangements on reasonable terms, or at all, its inability to execute its business strategy and successfully compete in the market, and risks associated with drug and medical device development generally. Antibe Therapeutics assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

