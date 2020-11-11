 

Schneider Honors Veterans, Celebrates Top 10 Military Friendly Employer Ranking

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.11.2020, 16:53  |  36   |   |   

As Americans celebrate Veterans Day, Schneider (NYSE: SNDR) is honoring the thousands of current service members and veterans who call the premier provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services home. Approximately 22 percent of associates hired by Schneider have a military background, and this commitment has not gone unnoticed.

Schneider has again been named to Military Friendly’s list of military friendly employers. The company is ranked in the top 10 and received the highest award level in the industry. Schneider is celebrating a Military Friendly designation for the 18th time.

Since being founded in 1935 by Al Schneider, a longtime member of the National Guard, the company has recognized that individuals with military backgrounds are dedicated, goal-oriented team players who get the job done. Today, Schneider continues to provide rewarding career opportunities to truck drivers, diesel technicians and warehouse and office associates from both the military and civilian ranks.

“On Veterans Day, we honor our country’s military veterans for the brave work they’ve done to protect our country,” said Rob Reich, executive vice president, chief administrative officer at Schneider and U.S. Army veteran. “Providing veterans with rewarding civilian careers at Schneider is just one of the many ways we at Schneider show our respect and gratitude.”

Veterans often find that Schneider’s company core values – Excellence, Integrity, Safety and Respect – align with their own. The skills that are required to be successful at Schneider are similar to the skills that veterans developed in the military, including responsibility, safety and teamwork. Additionally, Schneider offers other benefits exclusive to military, such as a military apprenticeship program and the option to convert military experience to driving experience credit.

Another aspect veterans like about Schneider is continuing to work as a team. Team driving positions at Schneider are highly sought after and among the highest paying at the company. The company also recently increased its pay package for team drivers. Experienced team drivers (1+ years) now earn $.04 per mile more when starting with Schneider while inexperienced team drivers (0-1 year) will now earn $.02 per mile more when starting with Schneider.

Another way that Schneider shows its support of military veterans is through its Ride of Pride program. For the 12th year, Freightliner has presented Schneider with a special military-themed truck. The truck, which is piloted by a veteran driver, becomes a rolling tribute to the U.S. military.

Learn more about Schneider’s benefits and programs and career opportunities for those with military experience at Schneiderjobs.com.

About Schneider

Schneider is a premier provider of transportation and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management, Port Logistics and Logistics Consulting.

With nearly $5 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for over 80 years. The company’s digital marketplace, Schneider FreightPower, is revolutionizing the industry giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight – Always Delivering, Always Ahead.

For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com or follow the company socially on LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.

Source: Schneider SNDR

Schneider National Registered (B) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Schneider Honors Veterans, Celebrates Top 10 Military Friendly Employer Ranking As Americans celebrate Veterans Day, Schneider (NYSE: SNDR) is honoring the thousands of current service members and veterans who call the premier provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services home. Approximately 22 percent of associates …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Apple Unleashes M1
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Five Prime Announces Bemarituzumab Plus Chemotherapy Demonstrates Significant Progression-Free and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Reach an Agreement to Supply the EU With 200 Million Doses of Their BNT162b2 ...
Introducing the Next Generation of Mac
MSCI Equity Indexes November 2020 Index Review
Kodak Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Fuel Tech Reports 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Biogen Inc. and Encourages ...
3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Apple Unleashes M1
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.11.20
Schneider FreightPower Maximizes Carriers’ Profitability and Efficiency with Easy Access to Reliable, Negotiation-Free Freight
02.11.20
Schneider National, Inc. Announces Participation in Three Upcoming Virtual Conferences
29.10.20
Schneider National, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results and a Special Dividend
28.10.20
Schneider Launches Reimagined Website to Enhance Digital Experience for Shippers, Carriers
28.10.20
Schneider National, Inc. Appoints Jyoti Chopra to its Board of Directors
27.10.20
Schneider National, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend
23.10.20
Schneider Receives 12th U.S. Ride of Pride Truck and Selects U.S. Marine Corps Veteran as Its Captain