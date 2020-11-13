Aerie Pharmaceuticals Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Roclanda in the European Union

The CHMP positive opinion is a scientific recommendation for marketing authorisation, which is referred to the European Commission for a final decision on the Company’s MAA. The final decision is expected in approximately two months and will be applicable to all European Union member states plus Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERI), an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, ocular surface diseases and retinal diseases, today announced the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has adopted a positive opinion recommending approval of the marketing authorisation application (MAA) for Roclanda (netarsudil and latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005%. The recommended indication is the reduction of elevated intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension for whom monotherapy with a prostaglandin or netarsudil provides insufficient IOP reduction.

“We are delighted that the CHMP has adopted a positive opinion for Roclanda,” said Vicente Anido, Jr., Ph.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Aerie. “We look forward to the European Commission’s final decision on the MAA for Roclanda, which is expected by early next year.”

Roclanda is currently marketed as Rocklatan in the United States and is indicated for the reduction of elevated intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or hypertension.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Aerie is an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, ocular surface diseases and retinal diseases. Aerie’s first product, Rhopressa (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02%, a once-daily eye drop approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the reduction of elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension, was launched in the United States in April 2018. In clinical trials of Rhopressa, the most common adverse reactions were conjunctival hyperemia, corneal verticillata, instillation site pain, and conjunctival hemorrhage. More information about Rhopressa, including the product label, is available at www.rhopressa.com. Aerie’s second product for the reduction of elevated IOP in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension, Rocklatan (netarsudil and latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005%, the first and only fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and the widely-prescribed PGA (prostaglandin analog) latanoprost, was launched in the United States in May 2019. In clinical trials of Rocklatan, the most common adverse reactions were conjunctival hyperemia, corneal verticillata, instillation site pain, and conjunctival hemorrhage. More information about Rocklatan, including the product label, is available at www.rocklatan.com. Aerie continues to focus on global expansion and the development of additional product candidates and technologies in ophthalmology, including for wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema. More information is available at www.aeriepharma.com.