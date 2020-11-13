 

INVESTIGATION REMINDER The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against MultiPlan Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of MultiPlan Corporation (“MultiPlan” or “the Company”) (NYSE: MPLN) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. MultiPlan is the subject of a report published by Muddy Waters Research on November 11, 2020, titled, “MultiPlan: Private Equity Necrophilia Meets The Great 2020 Money Grab.” The report includes multiple allegations, such as “MPLN is in the process of losing its largest client, UnitedHealthcare (‘UHC’). UHC has formed a competitor to MPLN that offers significantly lower prices and fewer conflicts of interest.” Based on this report, shares of Multiplan dropped by 28% over the next two trading sessions.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

