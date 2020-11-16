 

Accenture, Orexo Team to Offer Digital Therapeutics Through INTIENT Platform

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.11.2020   

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has helped the U.S. subsidiary of Swedish pharmaceutical company Orexo launch its first digital therapeutic, vorvida, for patients in the United States dealing with problematic alcohol use. vorvida is a web-based digital platform that uses the INTIENT Patient solution suite, which is powered by Google Cloud, to enable secure patient interactions and connectivity to an ecosystem of third-party health care services.

A critical aspect to providing this population with a new treatment option was creating a digital solution that could immediately connect patients with health care services and scale to support the portfolio of Orexo’s future digital therapies, such as the ones for depression and opioid abuse.

"We are delighted to work with Accenture to make our digital therapies even more accessible to those who need them," said Dennis Urbaniak, executive vice president, Digital Therapeutics, Orexo. "We know that many of our patients are concerned with confidentiality and privacy, and the INTIENT Platform provides a safe, secure platform through which individuals struggling with mental or behavioral issues can confidently get the care they need – right at their fingertips.”

Digital therapeutics are clinically validated patient treatments that provide access to novel care models and deliver health outcomes using a combination of digital inputs, artificial intelligence algorithms, and interventions to impact patients’ healthy behaviors. Orexo’s digital therapeutics are designed to learn from interactions and personalize the delivery of content to fit the unique needs of the individual. In addition to vorvida, Orexo also offers deprexis for the treatment of depression and anxiety, and modia for the treatment of opioid use disorder, which is expected to be available in the U.S. by the end of the year.

“Orexo is a great example of how INTIENT is supporting the future of the life science industry, driven by a focus on New Science, by providing a secure digital solution for patient data and connectivity to the market of digital health innovations and services,” said Tony Romito, managing director, Global Patient Service, Accenture.

The INTIENT Patient solution suite is part of Accenture’s INTIENT platform, which supports the life science industry by providing cloud-based solutions for industry needs across R&D and Commercial.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services—all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 506,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

The Life Sciences industry group helps pharmaceutical, biotech, medical technology, distributor and consumer health companies combine the latest technology with scientific breakthroughs to revolutionize how medical treatments are discovered, developed and delivered to patients around the world. To learn more, visit https://www.accenture.com/us-en/industries/life-sciences-index.

About Orexo DTx

Orexo DTx is the digital health arm of Orexo AB, a pharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes improved pharmaceuticals and digital therapies. The company addresses unmet needs mainly within the growing space of substance use disorders and mental health. Orexo DTx was created in Q4 of 2019 and the product portfolio consists of three digital therapies, deprexis for depression, vorvida for alcohol misuse and modia for opioid use disorder, all in partnership with the GAIA group.

Orexo DTx’s mission is to redefine treatment of addiction by offering clinically validated digital therapeutics to ensure more successful treatment for patients and cost-effective solutions for payers. The digital products will be commercialized by Orexo DTx worldwide, with the U.S. as the principal market, where Orexo also commercializes its lead product ZUBSOLV (buprenorphine and naloxone) sublingual tablets (CIII) for treatment of opioid use disorder.

Orexo is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap (ORX) and is available as ADRs on OTCQX (ORXOY) in the U.S. The company is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, where research and development activities are performed.

For more information about Orexo please visit, www.orexo.com. You can also follow Orexo on Twitter, @orexoabpubl, LinkedIn and YouTube.

