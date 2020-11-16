Goliath Provides Exploration Update on its Nelligan Gold-Copper Project, Abitibi Greenstone Belt

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goliath Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: GOT.V) (Frankfurt: B4IE) (OTCQB: GOTRF) (the “Company or “Goliath”) is pleased to announce the completion of its 2020 reconnaissance exploration field program (the “Stage 1 Program”) on the recently acquired district-scale precious and base metal play covering its 340km2 Nelligan Gold-Copper Project (the “Project”) (refer to the August 10, 2020 - News Release).



The Project is located in the southern segment of Chibougamau-Chapais Mining Camp (the “Camp”), some 50km (Nelligan East Claim Block) and 75km (Nelligan West Claim Block) from Chibougamau within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt (the “AGB”). The Camp is known for its historic gold and copper production, and has recently seen an increase in mineral exploration following the discovery of new gold mineralization, such as IAMGOLD/TomaGold with the Monster Lake (1.11 million tonnes grading 12.14 g/t gold for 433,000 ounces of gold; IAMGOLD, 2018) and IAMGOLD/Vanstar with the Nelligan gold deposits.