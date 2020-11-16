 

MetLife Named to 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability Index

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.11.2020, 14:30  |  14   |   |   

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that, for the fifth year in a row, it has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) North America, in recognition of its commitment to sustainable business practices.

The Index is a widely recognized standard for measuring and advancing corporate environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices across all industries. DJSI North America recognizes the top 20% sustainability performers among the 600 largest U.S. and Canadian companies. MetLife was one of only six insurers in North America to make the list.

“Expectations of companies to make a positive social impact and operate responsibly have grown dramatically over the past year,” said MetLife President and CEO Michel Khalaf. “MetLife continues to rise to the challenge. For over 152 years, we have been building a more confident future for all of our stakeholders. We remain committed to embedding sustainability into all we do so we can live our purpose long into the future.”

MetLife’s recognition by DJSI builds on a number of recent ESG milestones:

  • MetLife was the first U.S.-based life insurer to join the U.N. Global Compact, the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative.
  • MetLife announced 11 new 2030 Environmental Goals aimed at reducing the environmental impact of the company’s global operations and supply chain, while leveraging its investments, products, and services to help protect communities and drive innovative solutions.
  • MetLife created a Sustainable Financing Framework, which aligns MetLife’s business and investment activities to support and drive a more sustainable future, and was the first insurer to issue a green funding agreement (FA)-backed note.
  • MetLife Foundation committed an additional $5 million over three years to advance racial equity in the U.S., which supplements the $10 million in annual contributions it already makes to support diverse communities and racial equity.

For more information on MetLife’s commitment to sustainability, visit MetLife.com/Sustainability. For information on the Index methodology, visit Dow Jones Sustainability Indices.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

