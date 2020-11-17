 

Itamar Medical Announces Preliminary Results from Two Large Claims Database Studies Demonstrating Significant Health Economic Benefits of Effective Sleep Apnea Management for Cardiovascular Patients

Initial findings show potential for material short-term annual savings of up to $5,000 per cardiovascular patient when treated for sleep apnea

CAESAREA, Israel, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: ITMR), a leading medical device and digital health company leading the integration of sleep apnea management into the cardiac patient care pathway, today announced the preliminary results from two large claims database studies that demonstrated the significant health economic benefits of effective sleep apnea management for patients with chronic cardiovascular diseases. The studies were conducted by leading advisory firm, Baker Tilly, in conjunction with leading obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) experts.

An analysis of both Medicare and Commercial claims revealed that cardiovascular patients who were diagnosed and complied with treatment for sleep apnea generated material savings to the healthcare system compared to those who were not effectively treated. More specifically, cardiovascular patients with sleep apnea who complied with Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) treatment generated annual savings of approximately $5,000 per patient compared to those who did not comply.

“Given the importance of payors’ current initiatives to find effective new ways to create savings, we are very encouraged by these initial results,” said Gilad Glick, President and Chief Executive Officer of Itamar Medical. “We look forward to completing the study shortly and to submitting for peer reviewed publication.”

The link between sleep apnea and cardiovascular disease (CVD) has been well-studied, showing a comorbid prevalence of 50% or higher. Sleep apnea, which is a serious and potentially life threatening respiratory sleep disorder, is estimated to affect approximately 54 - 60 million people in the U.S. of which most believe also suffer from a cardiovascular condition. Further research shows that roughly 80-85% of sleep apnea patients go undiagnosed and untreated and it is possible that the number of CVD patients suffer from sleep apnea and go undiagnosed is similar.

“Our initial findings in this study are statistically significant and operationally compelling,” said David Gregory, Principal, Healthcare Practice at Baker Tilly. “Our analysis thus far has been telling and indicates that there is a substantial opportunity for improved financial savings for payors by simply treating cardiac patients for sleep apnea where appropriate.”

12:00 Uhr
Itamar Medical Reports Record Third Quarter 2020 Revenues
03.11.20
Itamar Medical to Report Third Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Tuesday, November 17, 2020
19.10.20
Itamar Medical Announces Appointment of Shane Brown as President – U.S.