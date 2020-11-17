 

QuestCap Announces Planned Name Change to Medi-Volve Along With Transition to Single Purpose Medical Company

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuestCap Inc. (“QuestCap” or the “Company”) (NEO:QSC; OTC:COPRF; FRA:34C1), is pleased to announce that it has initiated the process to change its corporate name to Medi-Volve in conjunction with its transition to a single purpose medical company, previously announced on October 13th, 2020. This name change is intended to emphasize the Company’s growth in the COVID-19 medical space and demonstrate the Company’s commitment to investing in innovative medical solutions that will combat the pandemic and help restore reality responsibly.

QuestCap has assembled a management team and advisory group of renowned medical experts. This team includes Dr. Lawrence Steinman, Professor of Neurology, Neurological Sciences and Paediatrics at Stanford University and former head of Immunology at Stanford. As well as Dr. Glenn Copeland, is one of North America’s most prominent foot and ankle specialists and founder, chairman, and CEO of Cleveland Clinic Canada. Cleveland Clinic is universally regarded as one of the top three medical institutions in the world.

Their expertise guides the Company’s strategy for combatting the COVID-19 pandemic, including assessing the merit of novel technologies and clinical studies, as well as developing protocols and standards to help restores businesses. Further, this team is currently supporting the development of the Company’s long-term strategy in the medical space outside of pandemic-related initiatives.

In accordance with company policy, QuestCap shareholders have been notified of the proposed name change and will vote to ratify the name change at the next Annual General Meeting (“AGM”), scheduled for December 3, 2020. The name change remains subject to shareholder and regulatory approval.

“As QuestCap completed the transition to a single purpose medical company, our team saw an opportunity to rebrand to Medi-Volve to underscore to the market our singular focus on the world’s largest medical challenge – combatting COVID-19,” says Mr. Doug Sommerville, CEO of QuestCap. “We worked with our internal specialists to develop this new brand that we will champion as we make Medi-Volve an industry leader in the fight against COVID-19.”

About QuestCap Inc.
QuestCap Inc. (NEO:QSC; OTC:COPRF; FRA:34C1) seeks out disruptive technologies, ground-breaking innovations, and exclusive partnerships to help combat COVID-19 and generate remarkable risk-adjusted returns for investors. Specifically, QuestCap offers investors a diversified investment in the COVID-19 medical space across three areas; prevention, detection, and treatment.

