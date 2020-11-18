 

SITA and Orange Business Services Stretch the Bounds of Edge Connectivity and Lead the Way With Shared SDN at Airports

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.11.2020, 10:00  |  69   |   |   

SITA and Orange Business Services have implemented a multi-tenant edge SD-WAN platform at more than 60 airports globally through SITA’s shared connectivity platform AirportHub.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201118005478/en/

SITA Connect SDN allows multiple airlines, ground handlers, and other tenants to access the same virtualized infrastructure in the cloud, delivering more scalable and agile connectivity. (Photo: Business Wire)

SITA Connect SDN allows multiple airlines, ground handlers, and other tenants to access the same virtualized infrastructure in the cloud, delivering more scalable and agile connectivity. (Photo: Business Wire)

Leveraging Orange Business Services’ Flexible SD-WAN portfolio, SITA Connect SDN allows multiple airlines, ground handlers, and other tenants to access the same virtualized infrastructure in the cloud, delivering more scalable and agile connectivity. This drives greater cost efficiencies and supports the airline industry’s drive to migrate applications to the cloud.

Unique in its conception, SITA Connect SDN leverages the existing AirportHub, SITA’s pre-connected connectivity platform already deployed in almost 600 airports worldwide and available to airlines globally. Sydney International Airport, Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, and Zurich Airport are among the 60 airports that have already been upgraded to the ultra-fast SD-WAN network that is currently being rolled out to cover the vast majority of all airline destinations.

This solution’s agility and scalability also address unpredictable passenger and aircraft traffic volumes amidst the COVID-19 pandemic in a cost-effective, more flexible way. Through SITA Connect SDN, SITA can provide on-demand bandwidth while optimizing costs by utilizing multiple transport technologies in an application-driven network, with real-time visibility and control over the network.

SITA Connect SDN further reduces the cost of running a global network environment by making dedicated hardware platforms redundant while leveraging internet connectivity. Capital expenditure is reduced by cutting down on expensive network hardware upgrades with technological advances largely confined to software upgrades.

David Lavorel, CEO SITA AT AIRPORTS & BORDERS, said: “SITA Connect SDN is a technological innovation, leveraging state-of-the-art, future proof technology to serve our industry needs. In addition to the cost-optimization and scalability that are so important to airlines in the current market, we expect with this new technology, airport and airline applications will move to the cloud en masse while increasing automation.”

Seite 1 von 3
ORANGE Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SITA and Orange Business Services Stretch the Bounds of Edge Connectivity and Lead the Way With Shared SDN at Airports SITA and Orange Business Services have implemented a multi-tenant edge SD-WAN platform at more than 60 airports globally through SITA’s shared connectivity platform AirportHub. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Introducing Amazon Pharmacy: Prescription Medications Delivered
Sea Limited Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
XPRIZE and Cognizant Announce Pandemic Response Challenge to Safely Reopen Societies and Restart ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government to Supply mRNA Vaccine Against ...
European Medicines Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA Vaccine Candidate Against ...
Organigram Launches Edison RE: MIX Rapid Dissolvable Cannabis Powder
Kandi America’s Electric Vehicles Eligible for $2,500 Rebate in Texas
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.11.20
Russian Digital Services Operator Tricolor Deploys an Advanced Omnichannel Contact Center With Orange Business Services
10.11.20
Cavli Wireless Supports Innovative and Seamless IoT Applications With LTE-M Connectivity From Orange Business Services
09.11.20
Orange supports LACROIX Group prepare for the arrival of 5G in its Industry 4.0 electronics plant