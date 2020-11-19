Southern California Bancorp Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

Southern California Bancorp (the “Company”) (OTC Pink: BCAL), the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. (the “Bank”), announces the appointment of four new independent directors to the Board of Directors of the Company and the Bank, effective as of November 18, 2020, bringing board membership to 10, including eight independent directors. The new directors are David Holman, Jan Lynn Owen, Kaveh Varjavand and Anita Wolman. Directors Adriana Boeka and Joseph Matranga have retired from the board.

“We are pleased to welcome Dave, Jan, Kaveh and Anita to the Board of Directors of Southern California Bancorp,” said David Rainer, Executive Chairman of Southern California Bancorp. “They are a talented and proven group of experienced banking and financial executives, and they bring a diverse set of expertise to our Board. We are excited to have them join us.”