 

DTS Connected Radio Adds Song Lyrics from LyricFind to its Global Hybrid Radio System

DTS, a global leader in next-generation audio, imaging and sensing technology, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER) (“Xperi”), now offers access, through its DTS Connected Radio, to the most complete, multi-language lyrics catalogue from LyricFind, the world’s leader in licensed lyrics and data solutions.

DTS Connected Radio, built on the largest database of broadcast metadata, is a global hybrid solution that combines over-the-air radio with IP delivered content for a robust, more personalized in-vehicle entertainment experience and is scheduled to launch in a range of 2021 vehicles. LyricFind has 15+ years of licensing history, working directly with music publishers and powers the world’s leading music content platforms.

“We are pleased to be the first and only digital audio solution in our industry to offer this feature globally, which has emerged as a critical automaker requirement. Not only will lyrics further enhance the in-car radio/audio listening experience, but it can also significantly increase engagement,” said Bob Dillon, senior vice president, Connected Radio at Xperi.

“LyricFind’s catalogue is a deep and rich treasure trove for music lovers. It is a significant addition to DTS Connected Radio’s already comprehensive database of premium add-ons such as events, podcasts, and internet radio content that, in combination with its intuitive, personalized metadata capabilities, offers the very best of next generation in-vehicle infotainment,” said Dillon.

The new DTS Connected Radio lyrics feature, which is available in 28 languages, is fully integrated and immediately available to OEMs within the DTS Connected Radio platform. Among the new features are lyrics display and search, synchronized lyrics (for in-cabin sing-along), translation of song lyrics, lyrics for ‘Now Playing’ music on all sources, and more.

"We're excited to bring our licensed lyrics to Xperi's many services," says Roy Hennig, vice president of sales at LyricFind. “Lyrics have the power to boost engagement and amplify entertainment experiences, and we look forward to incorporating lyrics into new innovative spaces and verticals."

Among the potential benefits of the lyrics integration for OEMs are, first and foremost, adding to the enjoyment of the in-cabin experience for their customers, as well as increased OEM HMI ‘stickiness,’ building of deeper relationships with users, and monetization opportunities.

In addition to DTS Connected Radio, Xperi’s automotive technologies include DTS AutoSense, and HD Radio, all designed to improve the in-vehicle experience, making it safer and more enjoyable. DTS AutoSense comprises occupancy and driver monitoring systems implemented at the edge. HD Radio, which resides in more than 70 million automobiles, is the most successfully deployed commercial digital radio system worldwide.

About Xperi Holding Corporation

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via our brands: DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and by our startup, Perceive, make entertainment more entertaining, and smart devices smarter. Xperi technologies are integrated into billions of consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors worldwide, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers around the globe.

About LyricFind

LyricFind is the world’s leader in licensed lyrics solutions and is trusted by the top names in the industry, including Amazon, Google, YouTube, Deezer, Soundhound, and iHeartRadio. LyricFind provides its partners with an extensive catalog of accurate and fully legal lyrics, licensed from all the major publishers, as well as 6,000 other publishers and performing rights organizations around the world. LyricFind has also built a premium reporting infrastructure that properly tracks and pays royalties to songwriters and rights holders on a song-by-song and territory-by-territory basis.

