 

RingCentral Adds Key Security and Privacy ISO Certifications to Cloud Communications Platform

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced that RingCentral Office, the company’s flagship unified communications solution that includes video, team messaging, and a cloud phone system has achieved three internationally recognized ISO certifications including ISO 27001, ISO 27017, and ISO 27018 for information security best practices.

With these third-party certifications in place, RingCentral meets a stringent set of requirements around security and privacy. These certifications test the maturity of RingCentral’s processes and programs against the highest international standards and demonstrate RingCentral’s ongoing commitment to ensure customers’ security and privacy.

“When your people are working from anywhere, providing secure and private cloud-based business communications are essential,” said Michael Machado, Chief Security Officer at RingCentral. “We are focused on ensuring our customers can run their business on a reliable, trusted, and secure communications platform. Adding internationally recognized ISO certifications for information security and privacy best practices demonstrates our ongoing commitment to protecting our customers.”

The three ISO certifications include:

  • ISO 27001: This certification recognizes that RingCentral has designed and implemented a set of controls and measures to effectively manage risk and achieve compliance on a continual basis to protect customer information and data. The certification also demonstrates that RingCentral has a robust security program with rigorous management activity and technical controls to address leading Confidentiality, Integrity, and Availability (CIA) principles of Information Security.
  • ISO 27017: Provides guidelines for information security controls applicable to and specific to the provisioning and use of cloud services. RingCentral’s ISO/IEC 27017 certification demonstrates that the company extends its disciplined Information Security Management System (ISMS) to the operation of its cloud services.
  • ISO 27018: Establishes commonly accepted controls and guidelines for implementing measures to protect Personally Identifiable Information (PII) for the public cloud computing environment. The ISO/IEC 27018 certification demonstrates RingCentral’s commitment to the privacy of its customers’ data. It further demonstrates that RingCentral, acting as a processor of its customers’ PII data, has implemented controls for protecting PII.

“Security and compliance are crucial parts of business communications as companies deploy solutions that enable their employees to work from anywhere and on any device," said Wayne Kurtzman, Research Director of Communities and Collaboration at IDC. "ISO certifications are frequently demanded by the enterprise and underscore a company's commitment to meeting those demands.”

For more information about RingCentral’s ISO certifications, click here.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of cloud Message Video Phone (MVP), customer engagement, and contact center solutions for businesses worldwide. More flexible and cost-effective than legacy on-premise PBX and video conferencing systems that it replaces, RingCentral empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, any device, and any location. RingCentral’s open platform integrates with leading third-party business applications and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

