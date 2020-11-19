FireEye Announces $400 Million Strategic Investment Led by Blackstone

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), the intelligence-led security company, today announced a $400 million strategic investment led by Blackstone Tactical Opportunities to support the company’s vision to create the industry’s leading intelligence-led cyber security platform and services company. Blackstone will be joined by ClearSky a cyber security-focused investment firm, as a co-investor in the transaction. FireEye intends to use the proceeds to support strategic growth initiatives, including the acquisition of Respond Software announced today, as well as increased investment to accelerate the growth of the company’s cloud, platform and managed services portfolio.

Under the terms of its investment, Blackstone and ClearSky will purchase $400 million in shares of a newly designated 4.5% Series A Convertible Preferred Stock of FireEye (the “Series A Preferred”), with a purchase price of $1,000 per share. The Series A Preferred will be convertible into shares of FireEye's common stock at a conversion price of $18.00 per share. The investment by Blackstone and ClearSky is subject to customary closing conditions. In conjunction with Blackstone's investment in FireEye, FireEye will appoint Viral Patel, Senior Managing Director at Blackstone, to its Board of Directors upon the closing of the transaction. Additional information regarding the investment and the Series A Preferred will be included in a Form 8-K to be filed by FireEye with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

“Blackstone and ClearSky have a track record of developing and supporting industry-leading cyber security companies. Their investment validates our vision and provides financial, operational and leadership resources to accelerate our strategy,” said Kevin Mandia, FireEye chief executive officer.

Viral Patel, a Senior Managing Director at Blackstone, said: “Blackstone and FireEye have a shared vision of the unique role FireEye can play in addressing the increasingly sophisticated cyber security challenges their customers face. Intelligence and expertise are critical in delivering effective cyber security solutions, and FireEye is an industry leader in both. We are excited to partner with the company’s board and management to accelerate execution on their vision.”

FireEye Announces Acquisition of Respond Software and Conference Call

In a separate release issued today, FireEye announced the acquisition of Respond Software, the cyber security investigation automation company. Respond Analyst, Respond Software’s extended detection and response (XDR) engine, is a cloud-native, AI-based XDR engine that automates alert investigation at machine speed. Respond Analyst will be integrated into the Mandiant Advantage platform and leverage Mandiant breach intelligence and front-line expertise in its data science models.