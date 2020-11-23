 

Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Significant Expansion of Pennsylvania Cultivation Facility

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.11.2020, 13:55  |  30   |   |   

Company to triple grower-processor’s canopy from ~33,000 sq. ft. to ~98,000 sq. ft. in fast growing market

Increase total facility size from ~90,000 sq. ft. to ~160,000 sq. ft.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCMKTS: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced plans to nearly double the square footage of its subsidiary’s grower-processor facility (“the Facility”) in Scranton, Pennsylvania from approximately 90,000 sq. ft. to more than 160,000 sq. ft. in a phased expansion. The majority of the approximate 70,000 sq. ft. expansion project will be focused on increasing the Facility’s canopy space, which upon completion will nearly triple to approximately 98,000 sq. ft. The first phase of the expansion is expected to come online in mid-2021 and the final phase will be completed by the second quarter of 2022. In total, Jushi expects to invest approximately $50 million on the expansion project, which is expected to create over 100 new jobs in the Scranton area. Jushi (through its subsidiary Pennsylvania Medical Solutions, LLC), will work with Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (through its subsidiary IIP-PA 1 LLC) to partially finance the expansion project via an upsize to the existing lease agreement between the parties. The expansion project is subject to the Company’s successful completion of certain milestones, including receipt of all local and state approvals and permits, and the finalization of a mutually agreed lease amendment with Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. related to the Facility.

“The medical cannabis market in Pennsylvania is rapidly growing and with our products in high-demand, this investment will significantly expand our cultivation capacity and market share,” said Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder of Jushi. “This is a robust operating environment and with the market intelligence gained through our eight currently operating BEYOND / HELLO retail dispensaries, we believe that patient demand for high-quality, medical grade cannabis products is still far from being satisfied. With the phased build out, the support of our financing partner Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc., and our strong balance sheet with ample liquidity, we expect to remain fully funded to operating cash flow positive, including our likely investment beyond Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc.’s support. We believe that by investing in the expansion of our grower-processors, we will generate the greatest potential return for Jushi shareholders.”

Seite 1 von 3
Jushi Holdings Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Significant Expansion of Pennsylvania Cultivation Facility Company to triple grower-processor’s canopy from ~33,000 sq. ft. to ~98,000 sq. ft. in fast growing market Increase total facility size from ~90,000 sq. ft. to ~160,000 sq. ft. BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Jushi Holdings …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Reaches Enrollment Target of 293 Patients for 2nd DSMC Interim Analysis of Phase 3 COVID-19 ...
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg Nuttall to the ...
Baozun Announces Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Niu Technologies Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
High-Potency, Plant-Based Wellness: Dosecann Introduces Cannabis Capsules With Omega-Rich Ahiflower Oil, A Truly Differentiated Product ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Nokia enables China Mobile with enterprise IoT connectivity globally
Niu Technologies Announces Changes to Board and Committee Compositions
NXT-ID, INC. TO ADJOURN ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
Evergold Opts to Close Off its Previously Announced Private Placement Financing at a Single ...
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
RedHill Biopharma hält Präsentation auf Deutschem Eigenkapitalforum 2020
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.11.20
Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences in December 2020
20.11.20
Jushi Holdings Inc. Increases Equity Ownership Interest in Dalitso LLC, the Company’s Majority-Owned, Virginia-Based Pharmaceutical Processor Permit Holder
19.11.20
Jushi Holdings Inc.’s Majority-Owned, Vertically Integrated Facility in Virginia Has Commenced Operations; Opens First of Six Dispensaries in Virginia and 12th BEYOND/HELLO Retail Location Nationally
18.11.20
Jushi Holdings Inc. Sponsors Six Events with Current Initiatives’ the Laundry Project in Pennsylvania
10.11.20
Jushi Holdings Inc. to Report Third Quarter Financial Results on November 24, 2020
09.11.20
Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Provisional License for Medical Cannabis Cultivation in Portugal
26.10.20
Denis Arsenault Acquires Additional Securities of Jushi Holdings Inc.