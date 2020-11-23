U.S. Xpress Professional Driver Offers Holiday Road Trip Tips

As one of the nation’s largest truckload carriers, U.S. Xpress and it’s nearly 8,000 professional truck drivers know a thing or two about planning a road trip. While AAA anticipates year-over-year air travel will fall by about half this Thanksgiving, automobile travel will see a more modest decline of only around 4%. From mapping out a route, to maintaining their vehicles, and even practicing a healthy diet, professional truck drivers are road trip experts.

Caron Comas is a professional truck driver for Variant, a new digital fleet from U.S. Xpress. Highly skilled, she’s been driving trucks for 17 years and her insight can help automobile drivers planning a road trip. “It’s important that the average driver give trucks plenty of space on the road,” Comas says. “People can forget that we’re generally handling 75 feet of tractor and trailer, which can weigh 80,000 pounds. We can’t stop on a dime like automobiles, so increase distance when merging in front of trucks and avoid slamming on your brakes.”