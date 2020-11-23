 

U.S. Xpress Professional Driver Offers Holiday Road Trip Tips

As one of the nation’s largest truckload carriers, U.S. Xpress and it’s nearly 8,000 professional truck drivers know a thing or two about planning a road trip. While AAA anticipates year-over-year air travel will fall by about half this Thanksgiving, automobile travel will see a more modest decline of only around 4%. From mapping out a route, to maintaining their vehicles, and even practicing a healthy diet, professional truck drivers are road trip experts.

Caron Comas is a professional truck driver for Variant, a new digital fleet from U.S. Xpress. Highly skilled, she’s been driving trucks for 17 years and her insight can help automobile drivers planning a road trip. “It’s important that the average driver give trucks plenty of space on the road,” Comas says. “People can forget that we’re generally handling 75 feet of tractor and trailer, which can weigh 80,000 pounds. We can’t stop on a dime like automobiles, so increase distance when merging in front of trucks and avoid slamming on your brakes.”

Other tips that Comas suggests before hitting the road:

  • Don’t follow trucks too closely. If you can’t see a tractor trailer’s mirrors, the driver can’t see you.
  • Schedule an oil change before your road trip. Have the technician check your tire pressure and other important fluids. This will assure you’re driving safely and efficiently.
  • Carefully plan your route. If driving through big cities, consider fluctuations in rush hour traffic. For more remote locations where there may not be regular food or gas, plan for when you’ll need to stop along the route.
  • Stay hydrated and nourished. Before setting out, eat a healthy meal and drink water. For the drive, pack healthy, non-perishable snacks like granola, fruit or nuts, along with bottled water. For longer trips with kids, consider a small cooler for sandwiches, string cheese or yogurt.
  • Be overly prepared. In your car, have a few blankets, a flashlight, first aid kit and even an extra pair of shoes. If you were to have car trouble, make sure you can stay warm until help arrives.

From keeping our grocery store shelves stocked, to delivering those next-day packages, the approximately 3.5 million professional truck drivers on the road today serve an important role in keeping the economy running. If planning to hit the roads this holiday season, remember to check each state’s quarantine requirements, wear a mask when in public, and follow CDC guidelines before planning any travel.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc.
 Through its subsidiaries, U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX), offers customers over-the-road, dedicated, and brokerage services. Founded in 1985, the Company utilizes a combination of smart technology, a modern fleet of tractors and a network of highly trained, professional drivers to efficiently move freight for a wide variety of customers. U.S. Xpress implements a range of digital initiatives and technology to drive innovation in the industry, streamline the value chain for customers and improve the overall driver experience. For more, visit usxpress.com.

USX Corporate

