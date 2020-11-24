 

Elastic to Present at the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.11.2020, 22:10  |  43   |   |   

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announced that Shay Banon, Elastic's founder and chief executive officer, will present at the virtual Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. PT/ 1:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the event will be available on Elastic’s Investor Relations page at ir.elastic.co. The replay of the webcast will be available for two months.

About Elastic

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Anyone can use Elastic products and solutions to get started quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security, built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe. Learn more at elastic.co.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Elastic Bearer and Registered Shares Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Elastic to Present at the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announced that Shay Banon, Elastic's founder and chief executive officer, will present at the virtual Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Gilead Sciences to Present at the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, ...
Cross Over Into the Shadowlands—New World of Warcraft Expansion Now Live
BlackRock to Acquire Aperio - Leading Provider of Personalized Index Equity Solutions
Navya Sets up an Equity Financing Line with Kepler Cheuvreux
Arkema Starts up its New Kynar Fluoropolymer Capacity for Batteries at its Changshu Plant in China
EA SPORTS FIFA 21 Delivers the Most Authentic Matchday Experience to Date Through the Power of Next ...
UBS Announces Call Settlement Amount for the Series A ETRACS ETN Linked to the Wells Fargo Business ...
Mercado Libre Selects AWS as Its Primary Cloud Provider to Accelerate Growth and Transformation ...
Hudson Announces “Celebrate Books and Booksellers”
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Smartsheet Named a Leader in Collaborative Work Management Tools Report by Independent Research ...
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
Bloom Energy and SK E&C Win Competitive Bid for Korea’s Changwon RE100 Project to Supply 100% ...
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.11.20
Elastic to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Results on Wednesday, December 2, 2020
11.11.20
Elastic Announces User Experience Monitoring and Synthetics to Improve Website Experiences
11.11.20
Elastic Announces Searchable Snapshots to Reduce Data Storage Costs Without Compromising Performance
11.11.20
Elastic Announces Innovations Across its Solutions to Optimize Search and Enhance Performance and Monitoring Capabilities

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.12.19
7
Elastic - Viel mehr als eine "Search-Company"