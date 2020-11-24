Elastic to Present at the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference
Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announced that Shay Banon, Elastic's founder and chief executive officer, will present at the virtual Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. PT/ 1:30 p.m. ET.
A live webcast of the event will be available on Elastic’s Investor Relations page at ir.elastic.co. The replay of the webcast will be available for two months.
About Elastic
Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Anyone can use Elastic products and solutions to get started quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security, built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe. Learn more at elastic.co.
Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201124005742/en/Elastic Bearer and Registered Shares Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare