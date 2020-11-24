Elastic to Present at the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announced that Shay Banon, Elastic's founder and chief executive officer, will present at the virtual Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. PT/ 1:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the event will be available on Elastic’s Investor Relations page at ir.elastic.co. The replay of the webcast will be available for two months.