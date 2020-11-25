 

Juva Life Begins Trading on Frankfurt Exchange with Ticker ‘4VV’

--Company provides summary of activities in California

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juva Life Inc. (CSE: JUVA) (OTC: JUVAF) (FRANKFURT: 4VV) (“Juva Life,Juva or the “Company”), a premier California based multi-faceted life sciences company focused on the commercialization of Cannabis products and formulations, is pleased to announce the commencement of trading on the Börse Frankfurt exchange (FRA) under the ticker symbol “4VV.” Additionally, the international registry ISIN number is CA48222R1010 and the German WKN registry number is A2QHTZ. For those new to the Juva story a summary of past and future activities is outlined below and available on the Company website at www.juvalife.com.

Juva Life California Subsidiary
Juva Life Inc. USA, a California corporation and wholly owned subsidiary of Juva Life Inc. (as of May 30, 2019) was originally incorporated in 2018 and represents the culmination of decades of concentrated effort in the cannabis sector. Juva Stockton Inc. a wholly owned subsidiary of Juva Life Inc holds a Conditional Use Permit (“CUP”) from the city of Stockton, California which, subject to certain conditions, permits the Company to cultivate, manufacture, distribute and deliver cannabis for the medical and recreational markets within the State. Juva Stockton successfully launched its delivery service from this location in October 2020. Additionally, in October 2020, after a 2.5-year process, Precision Apothecary Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Juva Life Inc, now holds a CUP allowing for a Microbusiness operation in the City of Hayward, California. This permit will allow Juva to cultivate, manufacture, formulate, research, distribute and operate a retail cannabis storefront and delivery business in that municipality. Concurrently, the Company’s Redwood City delivery location has been fully operational since February 2020 and has experienced double-digit growth month over month since commencement of operations.

Capital Raise
On May 31, 2020, Juva Life closed a private placement financing with cumulative gross proceeds in excess of $18,000,000. As of June 30, 2020, the Company had working capital of $8,270,000 (excluding warrant liability). Use of funds to-date includes costs for facility construction and equipment, licensing and permitting, marketing, branding, staff recruitment and implementation of sales personnel, pipeline project acquisitions and general administration.

