 

Britishvolt Announces Plan For New Global Headquarters In West Midlands

-  Follows UK Government's 2030 Announcement Advancing Electrified Vehicles

-  Plans Will Lead To Highly Skilled Jobs Developing Advanced Battery Technologies

-  Britishvolt's New Global HQ Will Be Sited At Mira Technology Park Campus Near Coventry, The Epicentre Of The UK Automotive Industry

-  Britishvolt's Mission Is To Build The UK's First Battery Gigaplant

LONDON, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Britishvolt, the UK's foremost investor in advanced battery technologies, has announced the intention to site its new global headquarters in the West Midlands. The new facility, sited in the heartland of the UK automotive industry, will spearhead the development of battery technologies for future electrified vehicles. This closely follows the UK Government's announcement to ban all petrol and diesel vehicle production by 2030.

The new 5000 square metre facility, set to be fully operational by 2022, will be sited at the MIRA Technology Park Campus near Coventry, already renowned as a global innovation hub, housing Britishvolt's leadership team. Further developments are also being considered which could see Britishvolt expand the site, opening up the opportunity to bring highly skilled and specialist jobs to the West Midlands.

Britishvolt CEO, Orral Nadjari "A new global headquarters in the West Midlands marks a crucial step for Britishvolt, especially coming so soon after last week's announcement regarding the new 2030 deadline. The battery industry is constantly evolving and it's important that we stay ahead to position the UK at the forefront of the global battery industry. With further development being planned it is in the right place to take advantage of world-class talent. We intend to produce world-class batteries, which are strategically important both for the future of the UK automotive industry and the future strength of the entire UK economy. We are hoping to start working closely with local government to help make our additional plans for future development a certainty."

MIRA Technology Park Managing Director, Tim Nathan "We are extremely pleased to welcome Britishvolt to MIRA Technology Park. It joins a large number of companies dedicated to the UK being at the forefront of automotive innovation. Britishvolt's mission to develop and produce world-class lithium-ion batteries is crucial to the future of the UK automotive industry as we rapidly progress to an electrified future."

