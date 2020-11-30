The Lion Electric Company and Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. Announce Merger and Commitments for $200 Million in a PIPE; Combined Company Expected to be Listed on NYSE

The Lion Electric Company, a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles, announced today it intends to combine with Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: NGA), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company focused on a commitment to sustainability and strong alignment with environmental, social and governance principles. Upon closing of the transaction, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lion will merge with and into Northern Genesis, and Lion is expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the new ticker symbol “LEV”.

The transaction is expected to bolster Lion’s market leading position in all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles by supporting the planned construction of a state-of-the-art vehicle manufacturing facility in the U.S., the continued development of advanced battery systems, the planned construction of a highly automated battery system assembly factory and other general corporate purposes.

“This transaction marks an important milestone in Lion’s continued emergence as a market leader in the design, manufacturing and distribution of purpose-built, all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles” said Marc Bedard, Lion’s CEO - Founder. “The business combination with Northern Genesis provides us with capital to fund Lion’s strategic initiatives, in addition to valuable expertise from Ian Robertson, Chris Jarratt and the Northern Genesis team.”

Founded in 2008, Lion is an established industry leader in all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles, with over 300 vehicles currently on the road and an impressive operational track record of over 6 million miles driven. Lion offers seven purpose-built electric truck and bus models available for purchase today and which are being delivered from its existing 2,500 vehicle per year manufacturing facility. With Lion buses on the road today and initial truck deliveries in process, Lion expects to quickly ramp up with 650 truck and bus deliveries planned for 2021. Over its coming four year planning horizon, Lion has identified 6,000 potential vehicle sales, approximately 2/3 trucks and 1/3 buses; the marketing plan is supported by over 300 purchase orders in hand and a growing sales pipeline.