 

Apellis Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 2020 Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLS), a global biopharmaceutical company and leader in targeted C3 therapies, today announced that the company will present at the 2020 Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 1:25 p.m. ET. The conference will be held in a virtual meeting format.

Cedric Francois, M.D., Ph.D., co-founder and chief executive officer of Apellis, will participate in a fireside chat. The event will be available live via webcast from the “Events and Presentations” page of the “Investors and Media” section of the company’s website at https://investors.apellis.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Apellis
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company that is committed to leveraging courageous science, creativity, and compassion to deliver life-changing therapies. Leaders in targeted C3 therapies, we aim to develop transformative therapies for a broad range of debilitating diseases that are driven by excessive activation of the complement cascade, including those within hematology, ophthalmology, nephrology, and neurology. For more information, please visit www.apellis.com.

Investor Contact:
Argot Partners
apellis@argotpartners.com
+1 212.600.1902




