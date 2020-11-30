Box Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Content Services Platforms for the Second Consecutive Year

For Gartner Magic Quadrants, vendors within a specific market segment are measured on their completeness of vision and their ability to execute. Box believes that its focus on ease of use and cloud readiness are in line with the major trends Gartner saw in the market this year. The 2020 report states that:

Box (NYSE:BOX), a leader in cloud content management, announced today that it has once again been named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Content Services Platforms 1 . As part of a highly competitive market, Box was one of 18 vendors considered for this achievement.

“As such, organizations often demand simplicity and ease of adoption, and are often prepared to compromise in terms of richer governance and functional services. This has led to vendors that have had a more collaboration-focused outlook to make deep inroads into CSP market share” 1 .

. “Organizations are moving CSP services to the cloud. This has been accelerated by the response to the COVID-19 crisis. Also, social media conversations also highlighted the growing popularity of cloud-ready CSPs, especially in 2020, when flexible rapid deployment and ease of access is especially important to drive digital resilience” 1.

“The world is fundamentally different today than it was just a few months ago as organizations accelerate their digital transformation to support remote work and rethink their business processes in the cloud,” said Varun Parmar, Chief Product Officer for Box. “Siloed, on-prem content tools designed for old ways of working simply don’t meet the needs of users today, and organizations are looking to Box to collaborate on a single platform in the cloud that’s secure, simple to use, easy to manage, and that extends to all the apps teams use every day. This year’s Magic Quadrant reinforces our market leadership in helping customers navigate the ‘new normal’ for work."

Box’s product capabilities have evolved year-over-year to support more advanced, operational use cases that were traditionally handled by legacy ECM vendors. Box has quickly taken market share away from these traditional players due to a shift in customer demand: Users need simple, intuitive tools, and IT expects a lighter load across onboarding and adoption. Neither are possible with outdated ECM tools.

This Magic Quadrant recognition is the latest in a series of prominent wins for Box. Earlier this year, Box was recognized as a Gartner Customers' Choice vendor for the Content Services Platforms market2, and a Gartner Customers' Choice vendor for the Content Collaboration Tools market3.