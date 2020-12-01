DGAP-Adhoc Munich Re announces profit target of €2.8bn for 2021; Profit outlook of €1.2bn for 2020
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München / Key word(s): Forecast
Munich Re announces profit target of €2.8bn for 2021; Profit outlook of €1.2bn for 2020
On account of considerable uncertainty pertaining to the repercussions of COVID-19, Munich Re withdrew its profit forecast for this year on 31 March 2020. The Board of Management has today approved a revised forecast for this year, with Munich Re expecting a consolidated profit of €1.2bn for 2020. A profit of €200m has been forecast for Q4. As in Q1-Q3, there has been high expenditure for COVID‑19 in Q4. In 2020, Munich Re expects €3.4bn in reinsurance losses arising from COVID-19, with life and health reinsurance accounting for €360m and property-casualty reinsurance for €3.02bn. ERGO expects a negative COVID-19 impact of approx. €65m on the net result. Group premium income in 2020 is expected to total €54bn. High market volatility and the further fall in interest rates notwithstanding, the return on investment will be approx. 3%.
