The NBA’s Houston Rockets Implement Glenco Medical’s COVID-19 Testing Protocols to Commence Training for 2020-2021 NBA Season

TORONTO, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuestCap Inc. (“QuestCap”) (CSE:QSC; FRA:34C1) is pleased to announce the inclusion of partner company Glenco Medical’s Standard for Safe Sport with the NBA’s Houston Rockets training camp for the 2020-2021 NBA season. This implementation includes the sale of 1,024 rapid antigen tests and 120 antibody tests to the Houston Rockets.

Houston Rocket players such as Danuel House Jr., David Nwaba, Ben McLemore, P.J. Tucker, and Chris Clemons are among the players that began limited workouts at Toyota Center as they begin preparing for the 2020-21 NBA season during the month of November. This week veteran players such as James Harden and Eric Gordon are reporting into The Toyota Center, as they spent their offseason time at homes outside of the Houston area.

“We are delighted to be the first NBA team to implement both the standard for safe sport and use of the testing modalities featured in the standard to increase the safety for our players during these challenging times to prepare for the new season” says Vice President of Houston Rockets’ Operations Mr. Keith Jones.

The Glenco protocols and procedures are currently in use by leaders of various industries including real estate, film production & entertainment, and the arts. According to statista.com the NBA generated combined revenues of around $8.76 billion U.S. dollars in 2018/19. This marks the highest figure to-date and is an increase of around $750 million U.S. dollars on the figure from the previous season. And while the tally of revenue loss is still being calculated for the year of the NBA bubble, revenues such as gate receipts, concessions, sponsorships and media broadcasting have been severely compromised or eliminated and the Houston Rockets organization is looking to shift that reality.

“The 2020-2021 NBA season is another special season, with a shorter schedule. We are preparing to bring fans back into the stands following QuestCap’s guidelines. The Toyota Center seats 18,300 in total, not including staff, security, coaches and trainers. It is our goal to seat 4,200 fans in the stands as permitted by the local governing bodies overseeing the health and safety of fellow Texans” says Mr. Jones.