 

USANA Announces Strategic Collaboration with Built Brands

USANA (NYSE: USNA), a leader in cellular nutrition, today announced that it has entered into a strategic investment and collaboration with Built Brands, a leading manufacturer and distributor of protein bars. USANA has made a minority equity investment in Built Brands, enabling USANA to leverage Built Brands’ expertise to accelerate the development, enhancement and expansion of USANA’s offering of healthy nutrition bars that will be manufactured in USANA’s new foods plant.

“Built Brands is well known for their unique and great-tasting protein bars,” said Kevin Guest, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. “We look forward to collaborating with Built Brands and leveraging its expertise in the development of new and exclusive USANA products, starting with our upcoming Active Nutrition product line in 2021.”

Nick Greer, Chief Executive Officer of Built Brands said, “We welcome the opportunity to partner with USANA, a leader in cellular nutrition, and appreciate their desire to partner with our company. Through this collaboration, we are confident that we can support the team at USANA to bring to market unique and innovative new products to their customers around the world.”

About USANA

USANA (NYSE:USNA) develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional supplements, functional foods and personal care products that are sold directly to Associates and Preferred Customers throughout the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, Mexico, Malaysia, the Philippines, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Thailand, France, Belgium, Colombia, Indonesia, Germany, Spain, Romania, and Italy. More information on USANA can be found at www.usana.com.

About Built Bar

Built Brands is a leading manufacturer and distributor of healthy, great-tasting protein and energy products – combining natural, clean ingredients in a unique way. The original product is the Built Bar. The proprietary manufacturing process produces a great-tasting, healthy bar that is high in protein, high in fiber, and low in sugar. The Built family of brands includes Built Bar, BuiltGO, Built Broth, and Built Boost. The company headquarters, located in American Fork, Utah, is a creative space dedicated to continuously innovating new products that transform the way customers "fuel" active and healthy lifestyles. For more information, please visit www.builtbar.com.

