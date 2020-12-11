 

21Shares Outlines Its Policy On The Upcoming SPARK Airdrop Relevant To Its Crypto ETPs

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.12.2020, 08:00  |  69   |   |   

Zürich - 11 December 2020 - The third largest cryptocurrency 'XRP' of the Ripple Network will facilitate an airdrop to all XRP holders of the Spark token on 12 December 2020. 21Shares AG (“The Issuer”), the Swiss pioneering issuer of crypto ETP would like to outline its policy regarding this specific airdrop.

Affected ETPs:
AXRP - 21Shares Ripple XRP ETP          (CH0454664043)
HODL - 21Shares Crypto Basket ETP     (CH0445689208)
KEYS - 21Shares Bitwise Select 10 ETP (CH0475986318)

On the 12 December 2020, a snapshot will be taken of all XRP holders (which includes the affected products) for the distribution of Spark tokens at network launch. The issuer has reached out to its stakeholders, the Custodians of the affected products (Coinbase Trust Company LLC and Kingdom Trust Company), its Authorised Participants, Market Makers and other industry participants regarding their support and handling of the upcoming Spark airdrop. At the current time there is consensus for custody of the Spark tokens.

After the launch of the Spark network, the issuer will announce to the holders of affected products whether it has been possible to successfully claim the initial distribution of Spark tokens and, if so, whether these will be possible to liquidate at the prevailing market rates and the proceeds (less any applicable costs) be distributed to the holders of the affected products on the record date (11 December 2020). The issuer will determine the treatment and process for any subsequent airdrops from the Spark Network at such time of that airdrop.
The listing prospectus is available in English free of charge from the registered office of the Issuer or on its website https://21shares.com/ir#prospectus.

About 21Shares 

21Shares makes investing in crypto assets as easy as buying shares using your conventional broker or bank. Investors can invest in cryptocurrencies using a conventional ETP structure (or tracker) easily, with total confidence and security, cost effectively thanks to the 21Shares suite of ETPs launched by 21Shares and now composed of 11 Crypto ETPs : the 21Shares Crypto Basket Index ETP (HODL:SW), 21Shares Bitcoin (ABTC:SW|21XB:GY), 21Shares Ethereum (AETH:SW), 21Shares XRP (AXRP:SW|21XX:GR), 21Shares Bitcoin Cash ETP (ABCH:SW), 21Shares Binance ETP (ABNB:SW), 21Shares Tezos ETP (AXTZ:SW), 21shares Bitcoin Suisse ETP (ABBA:SW), 21Shares Bitwise 10 ETP (KEYS:SW), Sygnum Platform Winners Index ETP (MOON:SW) and 21Shares Short Bitcoin ETP (SBTC:SW|21XS:GY). The entire suite is listed on a regulated framework on the official market of Deutsche Boerse, SIX Swiss Exchange, BX Swiss and some on Boerse Stuttgart in CHF, USD, GBP and EUR respectively. Founded in 2018, 21Shares is led by a team of talented serial entrepreneurs and experienced banking professionals from the technology and financial world. Incorporated in Zug, with offices in Zurich and New York, the company has launched several world firsts, including the first listed crypto index (HODL) in November 2018. 21Shares has 11 crypto ETPs listed today and has over $180 million in AuM in total listed products.

Disclaimer

