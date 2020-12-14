 

Kezar Life Sciences Added to the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.12.2020, 22:01  |  19   |   |   

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: KZR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing breakthrough treatments for immune-mediated and oncologic disorders, today announced that it has been added to the NASDAQ Biotech Index (Nasdaq: NBI), effective prior to market open on Monday, December 21, 2020.

The NASDAQ Biotechnology Index is designed to track the performance of a set of securities listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market (Nasdaq) that are classified as either biotechnology or pharmaceutical according to the Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB). The NASDAQ Biotechnology Index is calculated under a modified capitalization-weighted methodology. Companies in the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index must meet eligibility requirements, including minimum market capitalization, average daily trading volume and seasoning as a public company, among other criteria. Nasdaq selects constituents once annually in December.

For more information about the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index, please visit https://indexes.nasdaqomx.com/Index/Overview/NBI.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Based in South San Francisco, Kezar Life Sciences is combining courage, conviction and cutting-edge science to develop breakthrough treatments for immune-mediated and oncologic disorders. The company is pioneering first-in-class, small-molecule therapies that harness master regulators of cellular function and inhibit multiple drivers of disease via selective targets. KZR-616, a first-in-class selective immunoproteasome inhibitor, is being evaluated in severe and underserved autoimmune diseases. Additionally, KZR-261, the first clinical candidate for the treatment of cancer from the company’s protein secretion program targeting the Sec61 translocon, is undergoing IND-enabling activities. For more information, visit www.kezarlifesciences.com.

