QAD Expands Capabilities in Strategic Sourcing and Supplier Management with Planned Acquisition of Allocation Network GmbH

The acquisition, which is expected to close by the end of 2020, will not have an immediate, material impact on QAD’s financial results. The acquisition is in line with QAD’s strategy of acquiring quality products with limited market reach and leveraging QAD’s global footprint. The acquisition will support QAD’s cloud growth within its existing customer base and strengthen its overall product offering.

QAD Inc. (Nasdaq: QADA) (Nasdaq: QADB), a leading provider of adaptive, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies, today announced it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Allocation Network GmbH, a best-in-class solution provider for strategic sourcing and supplier management, based in Munich, Germany.

QAD will fully incorporate Allocation Network’s sourcing, supplier management and procurement systems into its Integrated Supplier Management portfolio to allow customers to eliminate off-contract buying, increase purchasing power and boost cost savings. In today’s world, where agility and flexibility in the supply chain are increasingly critical, this powerful combination will greatly enhance the agility and innovation companies are seeking to dynamically manage their supplier communities while delivering operational and financial efficiencies more quickly. Allocation Network will operate as a division of QAD.

“We are excited and delighted to welcome Allocation Network to QAD,” said QAD CEO Anton Chilton. “We see tremendous value in their focus on direct sourcing and procurement, highly experienced team and leadership, strong presence in manufacturing vertical segments, and geographic location. Our company cultures are well matched, focusing on the success of our customers and the welfare of our employees.”

“This strategic acquisition enhances our ability to enable the vision of the Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprise, extending our capability in supplier management and supporting additional cloud growth,” said Chilton. “Additionally, Allocation Network’s strong presence in Germany provides us with an ideal position to continue to address and support that country’s large automotive market.”

“The Allocation Network team is enthusiastic about joining QAD,” said Allocation Network Managing Director Bernhard Soltmann. “Allocation Network customers and employees will benefit from QAD’s global presence, 24/7 support and portfolio of manufacturing ERP and supply chain solutions. This acquisition will provide customers the agility and innovation needed to rapidly respond to a complex supplier environment while delivering operational and financial efficiencies.”