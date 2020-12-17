Blackstone Announces Significant Minority Investment in ISN, Global Leader in Third-party Contractor and Supplier Management Software, Valuing the Company at Over $2 Billion

Blackstone (NYSE: BX) announced today that funds managed by Blackstone (“Blackstone”) have made a significant minority investment in ISN, the global leader in third-party contractor and supplier management software, at a valuation of over $2 billion. The investment is led by Blackstone Growth (BXG), which focuses on providing growth capital to market-leading companies and helping them leverage Blackstone’s extensive global resources to further scale their businesses. As ISN is employee-owned, Blackstone will be the only outside stockholder in ISN. Blackstone’s backing will help fuel ISN’s continued growth through product innovation and expansion into new markets and geographies, potentially providing even more value to both new and existing customers.

Established in 2001, ISN’s software platform, ISNetworld, helps leading enterprises worldwide source and manage third-party relationships with contractors and suppliers while ensuring compliance with company, industry and regulatory standards. ISN’s subscription-based platform helps customers ensure that their contractors and suppliers meet key criteria for training, health and safety, cyber-security, and environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG). More than 650 clients, over 170 of which are Fortune 500 companies, rely upon ISNetworld to manage compliance data for more than 75,000 contactor subscribers across 85 countries.

Vini Letteri, a Senior Managing Director at Blackstone Growth (BXG), said: “Companies and boards around the world are increasingly focused on ensuring the highest standards for risk management, compliance and ESG reporting. We believe ISN is leading the way, and that Blackstone can be a key partner in supporting its further growth. ISN is the perfect example of the type of company we’re looking to invest in at Blackstone Growth: it has outgrown traditional growth equity, but not Blackstone.”

Brian Dunlap, a Managing Director at Blackstone Growth (BXG), said: “ISN is a market leader that has experienced extraordinary success through its commitment to innovative technology and industry-recognized service to its blue-chip customers across sectors and its extensive network of trusted suppliers worldwide. We’re proud to be ISN’s only outside investor and look forward to deploying Blackstone’s global resources to help the company expand its mission of enhancing hiring organizations’ ability to source great contractors, manage risk and ensure employees and contractors get home safely every night.”