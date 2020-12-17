 

Blackstone Announces Significant Minority Investment in ISN, Global Leader in Third-party Contractor and Supplier Management Software, Valuing the Company at Over $2 Billion

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.12.2020, 15:00  |  88   |   |   

Blackstone (NYSE: BX) announced today that funds managed by Blackstone (“Blackstone”) have made a significant minority investment in ISN, the global leader in third-party contractor and supplier management software, at a valuation of over $2 billion. The investment is led by Blackstone Growth (BXG), which focuses on providing growth capital to market-leading companies and helping them leverage Blackstone’s extensive global resources to further scale their businesses. As ISN is employee-owned, Blackstone will be the only outside stockholder in ISN. Blackstone’s backing will help fuel ISN’s continued growth through product innovation and expansion into new markets and geographies, potentially providing even more value to both new and existing customers.

Established in 2001, ISN’s software platform, ISNetworld, helps leading enterprises worldwide source and manage third-party relationships with contractors and suppliers while ensuring compliance with company, industry and regulatory standards. ISN’s subscription-based platform helps customers ensure that their contractors and suppliers meet key criteria for training, health and safety, cyber-security, and environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG). More than 650 clients, over 170 of which are Fortune 500 companies, rely upon ISNetworld to manage compliance data for more than 75,000 contactor subscribers across 85 countries.

Vini Letteri, a Senior Managing Director at Blackstone Growth (BXG), said: “Companies and boards around the world are increasingly focused on ensuring the highest standards for risk management, compliance and ESG reporting. We believe ISN is leading the way, and that Blackstone can be a key partner in supporting its further growth. ISN is the perfect example of the type of company we’re looking to invest in at Blackstone Growth: it has outgrown traditional growth equity, but not Blackstone.”

Brian Dunlap, a Managing Director at Blackstone Growth (BXG), said: “ISN is a market leader that has experienced extraordinary success through its commitment to innovative technology and industry-recognized service to its blue-chip customers across sectors and its extensive network of trusted suppliers worldwide. We’re proud to be ISN’s only outside investor and look forward to deploying Blackstone’s global resources to help the company expand its mission of enhancing hiring organizations’ ability to source great contractors, manage risk and ensure employees and contractors get home safely every night.”

Seite 1 von 2


The Blackstone Group Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Blackstone Announces Significant Minority Investment in ISN, Global Leader in Third-party Contractor and Supplier Management Software, Valuing the Company at Over $2 Billion Blackstone (NYSE: BX) announced today that funds managed by Blackstone (“Blackstone”) have made a significant minority investment in ISN, the global leader in third-party contractor and supplier management software, at a valuation of over $2 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Skillz Becomes First Publicly-Traded Mobile Esports Platform
Altria Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.86 Per Share
Tilray Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Tilray, Inc. Is Fair to ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kandi ...
BevCanna Anticipates to Close Landmark Acquisition of Naturo Group by January 20, 2021
Berry Global Group, Inc. Announces Pricing of Private Placement Notes Offering
QAD Expands Capabilities in Strategic Sourcing and Supplier Management with Planned Acquisition of ...
HBO Max to Launch December 17 on Roku Devices
Aurinia Announces Collaboration and Licensing Agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for ...
Amazon Offers Customers Free, Convenient and Easy Returns at More Locations This Holiday Season
Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common and Preferred Shares
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.12.20
Blackstone Real Estate Announces Acquisition of Premier Lab Office Portfolio from Brookfield Fund
04.12.20
Blackstone Completes Acquisition of Ancestry, Leading Online Family History Business, for $4.7 Billion
03.12.20
Iron Mountain Announces Industrial Sale-Leaseback Transaction with Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust
02.12.20
Outernet Global and BPI forge landmark partnership to promote British music
30.11.20
Blackstone Announces Agreement to Acquire DCI, a Pioneer in Technology-driven, Quantitative Credit Investing
20.11.20
Blackstone Completes $14.6 Billion Recapitalization of BioMed Realty
20.11.20
Precision Medicine Group Secures Major Investment from Blackstone
20.11.20
Blackstone to Present at the Goldman Sachs 2020 US Financial Services Conference
19.11.20
Blackstone Hires Former SAP Co-CEO Jennifer Morgan to Lead Technology Transformation across its Portfolio Companies

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.03.20
170
Blackstone Group - erfolgreicher Finanzinvestor