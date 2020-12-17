Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation of Mr. Cooper Group Inc.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – COOP

Scott+Scott is investigating whether Mr. Cooper’s Board of Directors or senior management failed to manage Mr. Cooper in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Mr. Cooper, and whether Mr. Cooper has suffered damages as a result.

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (“Mr. Cooper”) (NASDAQ: COOP) breached their fiduciary duties to Mr. Cooper and its shareholders. If you are a Mr. Cooper shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com .

On April 24, 2018, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (the “CFPB”) notified Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc. (“Nationstar”), the predecessor to Mr. Cooper, of an investigation into Nationstar’s mortgage practices from 2012-2015 under several federal statutes. On December 8, 2020, the CFPB, in collaboration with 50 state attorneys general and 53 state mortgage regulators, announced a $91 million dollar settlement with Mr. Cooper to resolve the investigation.

If you were a Nationstar shareholder and remain a Mr. Cooper shareholder, you may have legal claims against Mr. Cooper’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

