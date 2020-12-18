 

Transocean Ltd. Announces Successful Court Ruling Granting its Motion for Summary Judgment And Holding Internal Reorganization Did Not Violate Indenture

STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) announced today that the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York (the “Court”) granted Transocean Ltd. and Transocean Inc.’s (together, “Transocean”) motion for summary judgment (“Summary Judgment”) with respect to Transocean’s counterclaims against funds managed by, or affiliated with, Whitebox Advisors LLC (“Whitebox”) seeking declaratory relief regarding the allegations contained in the previously disclosed purported notice of alleged default (the “2027 Notes Notice”) with respect to Transocean’s 8.00% Senior Notes due 2027 (the “2027 Guaranteed Notes”).

In granting Summary Judgment, the Court held that Transocean’s previously announced exchange transactions and internal reorganization (the “Transactions”) did not violate the applicable provisions of the indenture governing the 2027 Guaranteed Notes (the “2027 Notes Indenture”), that the purported events of default described in the 2027 Notes Notice do not constitute an actual default under the 2027 Notes Indenture, and that any associated rights and remedies sought by Whitebox, including acceleration of the 2027 Guaranteed Notes, are unavailable.

As Transocean previously disclosed, Transocean has maintained that the claims of default alleged in 2027 Notes Notice delivered by Whitebox and certain funds managed by, or affiliated with, Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (“PIMCO”) and certain other advisors and holders, in connection with the 2027 Guaranteed Notes, are baseless. The Court’s order for Summary Judgment in favor of Transocean today has confirmed that no default has occurred.

In addition, the facts underlying the alleged default under the 2027 Guaranteed Notes are the same as the facts underlying the previously disclosed alleged notice of default (the “2025 Notes Notice” and, together with the 2027 Notes Notice, the “Notices”) in respect of Transocean Inc.’s 7.25% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “2025 Guaranteed Notes”) delivered by Whitebox, PIMCO and certain other advisers and holders of 2025 Guaranteed Notes. Accordingly, following Transocean’s announcement on December 1, 2020 that it executed amendments to certain of its financing documents and implemented certain internal reorganization transactions that resolved the allegations in the Notices, and today’s ruling in favor of Transocean from the Court confirming that the indenture was not breached as a result of the Transactions, the incorrect and erroneous allegations of default set forth in the Notices are without merit and have been mooted and resolved.

