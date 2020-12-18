HanesBrands Names Tanya Deans President of Hanes Australasia

Deans, currently group general manager, Bras N Things , succeeds David Bortolussi, who in August announced his departure for another opportunity. Bortolussi will remain with HAA through January to ensure a smooth transition.

“I am thrilled to name Tanya as the new president of our Australasia business,” said Steve Bratspies, CEO of HanesBrands. “She is an outstanding people leader with deep experience building iconic brands. Tanya brings a clear vision for the future, and I look forward to working with her as we apply her experience and learnings to drive growth across our global organization.”

Deans will lead 4,400 associates and some of Australia’s most recognized apparel and lifestyle brands, including Bonds, Champion, Bras N Things and Sheridan. She will also be responsible for a rapidly growing e-commerce business and a network of more than 450 stores.

Deans has more than 25 years of experience with Hanes Australasia in a range of brand and product leadership roles. She has extensive knowledge of brand strategy, category management, product development and multichannel execution capabilities. Prior to her current role, Deans led the Hanes Australasia Apparel Group brand and marketing efforts. She has also held leadership roles with the Bonds and Berlei brands.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead Hanes Australasia,” Deans said. “We have an outstanding team, iconic brands and a deep commitment to sustainability. I look forward to working with our team and the HanesBrands global organization as we build a truly consumer-centric company and deliver long-term growth.”

HanesBrands

HanesBrands, based in Winston-Salem, N.C., is a socially responsible leading marketer of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia-Pacific. The company sells its products under some of the world’s strongest apparel brands, including Hanes, Champion, Bonds, Maidenform, DIM, Bali, Playtex, Bras N Things, Nur Die/Nur Der, Alternative, L’eggs, JMS/Just My Size, Lovable, Wonderbra, Berlei and Gear for Sports. The company sells T-shirts, bras, panties, shapewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and activewear produced in the company’s low-cost global supply chain. A Fortune 500 company and member of the S&P 500 stock index (NYSE: HBI), Hanes has approximately 63,000 employees in more than 40 countries. For more information, visit the company’s corporate website at www.Hanes.com/corporate and newsroom at https://newsroom.hanesbrands.com/. Connect with the company via social media: Twitter (@hanesbrands), Facebook (www.facebook.com/hanesbrandsinc), Instagram (@hanesbrands), and LinkedIn (@Hanesbrandsinc).

