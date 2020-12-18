Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Completes Acquisition of Simply Self Storage for Approximately $1.2 Billion
Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. ("BREIT”) today announced that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Simply Self Storage from a Brookfield Asset Management real estate fund for approximately $1.2 billion. Simply Self Storage’s high-quality portfolio comprises eight million square feet across the U.S. With this acquisition, BREIT becomes the third largest non-listed owner of storage in the U.S.1
Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP served as legal advisor to BREIT, and BofA Securities and Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. served as financial advisors to BREIT. RBC Capital Markets LLC, Newmark Group Inc., and Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP advised Brookfield.
The transaction was announced on October 26, 2020.
Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust
Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. (BREIT) is a perpetual-life, institutional quality real estate investment platform that brings private real estate to income focused investors. BREIT invests in stabilized, income-generating U.S. commercial real estate across key property types and to a lesser extent in real estate debt investments. BREIT is externally managed by a subsidiary of Blackstone (NYSE: BX), a global leader in real estate investing. Blackstone’s real estate business was founded in 1991 and has approximately $174 billion in investor capital under management. Further information is available at www.breit.com.
1 Includes private owners and non-listed REITs.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201218005689/en/
