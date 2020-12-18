Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Completes Acquisition of Simply Self Storage for Approximately $1.2 Billion

Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. ("BREIT”) today announced that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Simply Self Storage from a Brookfield Asset Management real estate fund for approximately $1.2 billion. Simply Self Storage’s high-quality portfolio comprises eight million square feet across the U.S. With this acquisition, BREIT becomes the third largest non-listed owner of storage in the U.S.1

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP served as legal advisor to BREIT, and BofA Securities and Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. served as financial advisors to BREIT. RBC Capital Markets LLC, Newmark Group Inc., and Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP advised Brookfield.