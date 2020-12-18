 

Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Completes Acquisition of Simply Self Storage for Approximately $1.2 Billion

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.12.2020, 22:15  |  22   |   |   

Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. ("BREIT”) today announced that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Simply Self Storage from a Brookfield Asset Management real estate fund for approximately $1.2 billion. Simply Self Storage’s high-quality portfolio comprises eight million square feet across the U.S. With this acquisition, BREIT becomes the third largest non-listed owner of storage in the U.S.1

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP served as legal advisor to BREIT, and BofA Securities and Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. served as financial advisors to BREIT. RBC Capital Markets LLC, Newmark Group Inc., and Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP advised Brookfield.

The transaction was announced on October 26, 2020.

Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust

Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. (BREIT) is a perpetual-life, institutional quality real estate investment platform that brings private real estate to income focused investors. BREIT invests in stabilized, income-generating U.S. commercial real estate across key property types and to a lesser extent in real estate debt investments. BREIT is externally managed by a subsidiary of Blackstone (NYSE: BX), a global leader in real estate investing. Blackstone’s real estate business was founded in 1991 and has approximately $174 billion in investor capital under management. Further information is available at www.breit.com.

1 Includes private owners and non-listed REITs.

The Blackstone Group Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Completes Acquisition of Simply Self Storage for Approximately $1.2 Billion Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. ("BREIT”) today announced that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Simply Self Storage from a Brookfield Asset Management real estate fund for approximately $1.2 billion. Simply Self …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PPG to Acquire Tikkurila, a Leading Nordic Paint and Coatings Company
The Kraft Heinz Company Commences Exchange Offer
Moderna Receives FDA Advisory Committee Vote Supporting Emergency Use for Moderna’s Vaccine ...
Seneca Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation into Whether the Merger of Seneca Biopharma, Inc. is Fair ...
Innovative Industrial Properties Acquires Massachusetts and Washington Properties and Enters Into ...
European Commission Exercises Option for Additional 80 Million Doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 ...
Washington Prime Group Announces Completion of 1-for-9 Reverse Stock Split
Amazon Announces First Fulfillment Center in South Dakota
Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $300 Million Initial Public Offering
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation Highlights Continued Strong Results From Galena Complex ...
Titel
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Option Agreement for Pre-clinical Coronavirus Vaccine Candidates
KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Plus LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Combination Demonstrated Statistically ...
Aimco Completes Separation of Apartment Income REIT Corp.
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.12.20
Blackstone Announces Significant Minority Investment in ISN, Global Leader in Third-party Contractor and Supplier Management Software, Valuing the Company at Over $2 Billion
14.12.20
Blackstone Real Estate Announces Acquisition of Premier Lab Office Portfolio from Brookfield Fund
04.12.20
Blackstone Completes Acquisition of Ancestry, Leading Online Family History Business, for $4.7 Billion
03.12.20
Iron Mountain Announces Industrial Sale-Leaseback Transaction with Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust
02.12.20
Outernet Global and BPI forge landmark partnership to promote British music
30.11.20
Blackstone Announces Agreement to Acquire DCI, a Pioneer in Technology-driven, Quantitative Credit Investing
20.11.20
Blackstone Completes $14.6 Billion Recapitalization of BioMed Realty
20.11.20
Precision Medicine Group Secures Major Investment from Blackstone
20.11.20
Blackstone to Present at the Goldman Sachs 2020 US Financial Services Conference
19.11.20
Blackstone Hires Former SAP Co-CEO Jennifer Morgan to Lead Technology Transformation across its Portfolio Companies

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.03.20
170
Blackstone Group - erfolgreicher Finanzinvestor