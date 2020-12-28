 

Two-Week Update Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.12.2020, 09:01  |  669   |   |   

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS LTD. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP2) (the “Company” or “TAAT”) is pleased to announce that dozens of new store placements have been confirmed as TAAT enters its third week of distribution in its initial market. TAAT has rapidly built a presence across the state of Ohio in just two weeks, primarily in the central and eastern regions. On the Company’s TryTAAT landing page (http://trytaat.com), a directory of TAAT retailers can be accessed, which is updated at regular intervals as store placements are reported to the Company by its wholesale partners. Legal-aged smokers who have purchased TAAT in Ohio have given favourable reviews of the product, highlighting the similarity of the user experience to smoking a tobacco cigarette, as well as the competitive price point of USD $3.99 per pack. The Company is also currently undertaking production of a multi-pallet shipment of TAAT Original, Smooth, and Menthol which is destined to arrive in Ohio early in Q1 2021.

In a press release dated December 17, 2020, the Company announced positive initial performance following the first availability of all three varieties of TAAT for purchase by legal-aged smokers in Ohio. After a CAD $150,000 order of TAAT arrived at the warehouse of an Ohio tobacco distributor in the previous week, the distributor began fulfilling pre-orders of TAAT placed by retail accounts in the convenience channel, which were delivered among products of incumbent cigarette brands on established routing paths.

Over the past two weeks, the Company has diligently interfaced with existing TAAT retailers and wholesalers to provide sales support, collect feedback, and gather insights regarding the performance of TAAT at both the store and territory levels. As a result of these efforts, the Company anticipates steady growth of product availability in Ohio driven by tobacco wholesalers who are introducing TAAT to their respective customer bases of tobacco retailers. Furthermore, the Company has continued its digital and in-store promotional campaigns targeted towards legal-aged smokers in Ohio to create new awareness of the TAAT brand, as well as to strengthen existing awareness. The Company has individually coordinated with the management of several TAAT retailers to strategize optimal placements of TAAT promotional materials and product displays to capture the attention of legal-aged smokers. Select examples of such placements are shown in the images below.

Seite 1 von 4


TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Two-Week Update Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - TAAT LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS LTD. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP2) (the “Company” or “TAAT”) is pleased to announce that dozens of new store placements have been …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Nano Dimension Prices $250 Million Registered Direct Offering
Orphazyme provides regulatory update on arimoclomol for NPC
Clariant AG: SABIC submits agenda items for Clariant’s 26th Annual General Meeting
Nokia selected by Thailand’s dtac as its first 5G partner
IDEX Biometrics and Partner Goldpac Achieve China Union Pay Certification for Dual Interface ...
BGHL (GBP): NAV(s)
2021 Financial Calendar of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. Announces Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement with CVITC
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
Neptune Digital Assets Provides Corporate Update and Financial Highlights
Clean Power Capital Corp. Added to the CSE Composite Index and the CSE25 Index as of December 18, ...
Valneva Shareholders Approve EGM Resolutions to Support Potential US IPO Plan
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.12.20
NEWS: TAAT Lifestyle im Index der 25 stärksten Aktien aufgenommen + überzeugendes Video-Feedback erster Tester...
22.12.20
Canadian Securities Exchange veröffentlicht Interview mit Setti Coscarella, CEO von TAAT, in Magazin und nimmt TAAT in CSE Composite Index und CSE25-Index auf
22.12.20
Canadian Securities Exchange Features TAAT CEO Setti Coscarella in Magazine Interview, Adds TAAT to the CSE Composite Index and the CSE25 Index
17.12.20
„Eine Packung TAAT, bitte!“: TAAT entwickelt sich in der ersten Woche des Einzelhandelsverkaufs an volljährige Raucher in Ohio sehr positiv
17.12.20
Breaking News bei Taat Lifestyle! Die tabak- und nikotinlose Zigarette ist jetzt in den Läden!
17.12.20
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
11.12.20
Breaking News bei Taat: 1. Auslieferung an die Shops läuft jetzt an - Kaufrausch bei Produkt und Aktie!?
11.12.20
TAAT trifft in Ohio ein: Vertriebshändler erhält TAAT-Lieferung im Wert von über 150.000 CAD zur Erfüllung von Vorbestellungen durch Tabakhändler in Ohio
11.12.20
TAAT Arrives in Ohio: Distributor Receives CAD $150,000+ Shipment of TAAT to Fill Pre-Orders from Ohio Tobacco Retailers
11.12.20
Breaking News: Die goldene "Milliardennase" verdoppelt Investment in Taat Lifestyle!

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:03 Uhr
16.275
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness
23.12.20
114
Börsenhype um Beyond Tobacco: „TAAT gleich Jackpot“ – w:o Community feiert den Mega-Anstieg der niko