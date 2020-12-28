 

Popular, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter Results and Hold Conference Call on Thursday, January 28, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.12.2020, 21:18  |  47   |   |   

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) announced today that it expects to report its financial results for the third quarter ending December 31, 2020, before the market opens on Thursday, January 28, 2021.

Popular will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results the same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed through the investor relations section of the Corporation’s website: www.popular.com.

Listeners are recommended to go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary audio software. The call may also be accessed through a dial-in telephone number 1-866-235-1201 or 1-412-902-4127.

A replay of the webcast will be archived in Popular’s website. A telephone replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference call through Sunday, February 28, 2021. The replay dial in is: 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088. The replay passcode is 10150838.

About Popular, Inc.

Popular, Inc. is the leading financial institution by both assets and deposits in Puerto Rico and ranks among the top 50 U.S. bank holding companies by assets. Founded in 1893, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular’s principal subsidiary, provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Popular also offers in Puerto Rico auto and equipment leasing and financing, investment banking, broker-dealer and insurance services through specialized subsidiaries. In the mainland United States, Popular provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services through its New York-chartered banking subsidiary, Popular Bank, which has branches located in New York, New Jersey and Florida.

Popular Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Popular, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter Results and Hold Conference Call on Thursday, January 28, 2021 Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) announced today that it expects to report its financial results for the third quarter ending December 31, 2020, before the market opens on Thursday, January 28, 2021. Popular will hold a conference call to discuss the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol Myers Squibb’s Application for Zeposia (ozanimod) for ...
AT&T to Release Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results on January 27, 2021
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Prices $26 Million Registered Direct Offering
BeiGene Announces Inclusion of Three Innovative Oncology Products in China National Reimbursement ...
McAfee MVISION Unified Cloud Edge Named a Global Leader in Cloud Computing
DPW Holdings’ Coolisys Technologies Awarded $1.1 Million Military Contract for Power Solutions in ...
Lysogene Reports Positive Biomarker Data With LYS-SAF302
Super-Sellers’ Market May Hinder Affordability Outlook for 2021, According to First American Real ...
Humanigen Secures U.S. Patent for Lenzilumab in Preventing Cytokine Storm and Neurotoxicity Related ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Announcement from Alibaba Group
ALIBABA INVESTIGATION: Labaton Sucharow Announces New Investigation of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) on Antitrust Probe and ...
Palantir Continues Vital NHS Work With $31.5M Contract
Lippert Components Subsidiary Completes Acquisition of Veada Industries
Heritage Cannabis to Acquire Premium 5 Ltd.
Clean Energy Lauds Passage of Alternative Fuel Tax Credit by Congress
CytRx Comments on Proposed Combination of ImmunityBio and NantKwest
Energous Corporation Names Dan Fairfax Chairman of the Board
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.12.20
Banco Popular de Puerto Rico Named “Bank of the Year in Puerto Rico” for the Seventh Consecutive Year by Financial Times’ the Banker Magazine
04.12.20
Popular, Inc. Declares Dividend on Preferred Stock, Announces Distribution on Trust Preferred Securities