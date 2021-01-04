Aquestive Therapeutics to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

WARREN, N.J., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing differentiated products that address patients’ unmet needs and solve therapeutic problems, announced today that the management team will participate in fireside chats at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference to be held virtually January 11-14, and at the Westwicke Healthcare Day to be held virtually on January 14 during the ICR Conference 2021. Aquestive will host one-on-one investor meetings during the week of January 11 in conjunction with the ICR Conference. Presentation times and availabilities are as follows:

Westwicke Healthcare Day at ICR Conference 2021

Thursday, January 14 at 2:30 pm ET

Webcasts of the fireside chats will be available on the "Events and Presentation" page of the Investors section of the Company's website. A replay of webcast will be available for 30 days following the event. For more information, please visit investors.aquestive.com.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics is a pharmaceutical company that applies innovative technology to solve therapeutic problems and improve medicines for patients. The Company has commercialized one internally-developed proprietary product to date, Sympazan, has a commercial proprietary product pipeline focused on the treatment of diseases of the central nervous system, or CNS, and other unmet needs, and is developing orally administered complex molecules to provide alternatives to invasively administered standard of care therapies. The Company also collaborates with other pharmaceutical companies to bring new molecules to market using proprietary, best-in-class technologies, like PharmFilm, and has proven capabilities for drug development and commercialization.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions, which may not prove to be accurate. These statements are not guarantees and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, and significant contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are detailed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10 K, in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in our Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC). Given those uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. All subsequent forward-looking statements attributable to us or any person acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or outlook or guidance after the date of this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

PharmFilm, Sympazan and the Aquestive logo are registered trademarks of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc.

Investor inquiries:

Stephanie Carrington

stephanie.carrington@westwicke.com

646-277-1282