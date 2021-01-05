 

Public Storage Advances Board Refreshment

05.01.2021   

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) (the “Company”) today announced that it has appointed Michelle (“Meka”) Millstone-Shroff and Rebecca Owen to its Board of Trustees (the “Board”) and has named David Neithercut as Lead Independent Trustee. In addition, Public Storage announced the establishment of an advisory Long-Term Planning Committee (the “Committee”) of its Board of Trustees focused on Public Storage’s long-term planning, strategy, growth, capital allocation priorities and capital structure management.

  • Ms. Millstone-Shroff formerly served as the Chief Customer Experience Officer at Bed Bath & Beyond and President and Chief Operating Officer for buybuy BABY.
  • Ms. Owen most recently served in various roles at Clark Enterprises, Inc. (“Clark Enterprises”) and its affiliated companies, including as Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, and Chief Investment Officer.

These actions follow substantive engagement with the Company’s shareholders, including funds advised by Elliott Investment Management, L.P. (“Elliott”). In connection with today’s announcements, Public Storage and Elliott have also entered into a Cooperation Agreement, Elliott has withdrawn its nominees to the Board and related nomination and cumulative voting notices and will be supporting the Board’s Trustee nominees at Public Storage’s upcoming Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Public Storage and Elliott have also entered into an information sharing agreement to facilitate continued dialogue in preparation for the Company’s previously announced Investor Day that will be held on May 3, 2021.

In connection with today’s Trustee appointments, lead independent trustee Gary E. Pruitt has retired from the Board.

With respect to the new Long-Term Planning Committee, Joe Russell, President and Chief Executive Officer of Public Storage, will chair the Committee, which will initially comprise: Leslie Heisz, Michelle Millstone-Shroff, Shankh Mitra, David Neithercut, Rebecca Owen, and Joe Russell.

The appointments of Ms. Millstone-Shroff and Ms. Owen as independent Trustees will advance the Company’s Board refreshment efforts and further foster a diverse Board with a combination of skills, experience, and personal qualities that will best serve the Company’s shareholders. The Board also considered Elliott’s input regarding the benefits of Board enhancements and skillsets of potential nominees in its appointment of highly qualified independent Trustees Shankh Mitra, David Neithercut, and Paul Williams in December 2020.

ZeitTitel
14.12.20
Public Storage Issues Statement
14.12.20
Public Storage Announces Redemption of All Outstanding Depositary Shares Representing Interests in Its 5.40% Cumulative Preferred Shares, Series B
14.12.20
Public Storage to Host Investor Day May 3, 2021
13.12.20
Public Storage Appoints Three New Independent Trustees
09.12.20
Public Storage Accelerates Growth with High-Quality Portfolio Acquisition