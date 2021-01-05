InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated Vasculitis

JENA, Germany, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InflaRx (Nasdaq: IFRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing anti-inflammatory therapeutics by targeting the complement system, announced today the European phase II IXCHANGE study of vilobelimab (IFX-1), a first-in-class anti-C5a antibody, in ANCA-associated vasculitis (AAV) has completed enrollment.

“We are pleased to have met our enrollment goal in the vilobelimab European phase II trial in AAV,” said Dr. Korinna Pilz, Global Head of Clinical Research and Development of InflaRx. “ANCA-associated vasculitis is a rare but recurring and life-threatening disease for which new treatment options are urgently needed. Given the suggested important role of the C5a signaling pathway, especially for the life-threatening flare phases in this disease, we believe that vilobelimab could be a promising therapeutic option and look forward to seeing the results from this trial and the US safety trial later this year.”