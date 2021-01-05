Win-River Resort & Casino Selects Agilysys Solutions To Streamline Guest Self-Service and Improve the Guest Journey

A longtime user of Agilysys’ industry-leading Visual One PMS, InfoGenesis POS, Agilysys Pay payment gateway, DataMagine document management and Eatec inventory & procurement solutions, Win-River looked to Agilysys to help reduce lines at their front desk while ensuring a safe, contactless mobile check-in/out experience to streamline the guest journey. rGuest Express helps maintain social distancing and reduces direct contact while speeding guests on their way to enjoying everything the property has to offer.

Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation hospitality software solutions and services, today announced that Win-River Resort & Casino has expanded its existing Agilysys relationship with the addition of Agilysys’ modern cloud-native SaaS mobile solutions, rGuest Express for mobile check-in/out and IG OnDemand for contactless food and beverage ordering and payment, as well as IG KDS for kitchen order management.

In addition, with an intuitive guest-facing order and pay experience, IG OnDemand will allow guests to place pick-up or room service food & beverage orders using their own device - phone, tablet, laptop – and enjoy a contactless dining experience including payment. As a result, Win-River can increase revenue opportunities and enhance guest service.

“We were looking for a way to enable a contactless guest experience to promote the safety and health of our guests and staff,” said Win-River Casinos’ Director of Marketing, Kim Maricle. “With Agilysys rGuest Express we can deliver a more personalized guest journey, while the hotel enjoys reduced lines at the front desk, greater staff productivity, and reduced operating costs.”

Conveniently located just off Interstate 5 in Redding, California, Win-River Resort & Casino offers friendly service, a wide variety specials & promotions, all of your favorite slots, and exciting drawings. With its warm and welcoming accommodations situated in the heart of Northern California Win-River Resort & Casino is a favorite place to Stay & Play.

“We are excited to grow our relationship with Win-River,” said Jeba Kingsley, Vice President Professional Services at Agilysys. “Agilysys continues to invest in rapid product innovation to meet the needs of the hospitality industry with products based on modern cloud-native technologies for both SaaS and on-premise deployments. Agilysys rGuest Express will help Win-River implement social distancing guidelines and reduce direct guest contact with a modern guest self-service solution, while IG OnDemand will help provide a contactless F&B ordering and Payment guest experience.”

rGuest Express is a cloud-native SaaS solution that enables guests to check-in and check-out via a mobile device or lobby kiosk with support for digital keys, ID verification and key encoding. With rGuest Express, guests benefit from a streamlined experience, and the hotel enjoys reduced lines at the front desk, greater staff productivity, and reduced operating costs.

IG OnDemand is a modern cloud-native SaaS contactless self-service F&B ordering solution that offers an intuitive guest-facing order and pay experience. IG OnDemand allows guests to place and pay for orders using their own device - phone, tablet, laptop – for pick-up or delivery orders. The result is dramatically increased revenue opportunities and more chances to enhance guest service.

IG KDS is a modern flexible kitchen display system that provides an integrated efficient order management solution to improve kitchen operations and enhance guest satisfaction.

About Agilysys

Agilysys has been a leader in hospitality software for more than 40 years, delivering innovative cloud-native SaaS and on-premise guest-centric technology solutions for gaming, hotels, resorts and cruise, corporate foodservice management, restaurants, universities, healthcare, and sports and entertainment. Agilysys offers the most comprehensive software solutions in the industry, including point-of-sale (POS), property management (PMS), inventory and procurement, payments, and related applications, to manage the entire guest journey. Agilysys is known for its leadership in hospitality, its broad product offerings and its customer-centric service. Some of the largest hospitality companies around the world use Agilysys solutions to help improve guest loyalty, drive revenue growth and increase operational efficiencies. Agilysys operates across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and India with headquarters located in Alpharetta, GA.

For more information, visit www.agilysys.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210105005562/en/