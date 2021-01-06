 

Eyenovia to Participate in Presbyopia Panel Discussion at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Corporate Access Event

NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyenovia, Inc., (NASDAQ: EYEN), a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of microdose array print (MAP) therapeutics, today announced that Dr. Sean Ianchulev, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a panel discussion on presbyopia at the upcoming LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Corporate Access Event.

In December 2020, Eyenovia initiated the Phase 3 VISION-1 study (NTC04657172) of MicroLine, its proprietary pilocarpine formulation delivered via its Optejet dispenser, for the improvement in near vision in patients with presbyopia.

Presbyopia, the age-related hardening of the lens causing blurred near vision, affects approximately 113 million Americans. Vision impairment typically begins after age 40 and is often corrected with eyeglasses or “readers,” contact lenses or surgery.

Eyenovia expects top line results of the Phase 3 VISION-1 study in the first half of 2021. Currently, there are no known FDA approved pharmacologic therapies for the improvement in near vision of people with presbyopia.

Presentation Information:

Panel: “The First Drugs for Far-Sightedness are Near - Discussion on New Advances for Presbyopia”
Date: Friday, January 8, 2021
Time: 12:00 PM Eastern Time

Investors interested can pre-register for the event here. A replay of the event will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.eyenovia.com.

About Eyenovia, Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) is a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of microdose array print (MAP) therapeutics. Eyenovia recently submitted a US FDA NDA for MydCombi, its product candidate for mydriasis. In addition to MicroLine for presbyopia, the Company is in late-state development of a microdosed medication for myopia progression. For more Information, please visit www.eyenovia.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions, including estimated market opportunities for our product candidates and platform technology. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements due to numerous factors discussed from time to time in documents which we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, such statements could be affected by risks and uncertainties related to, among other things: risks of our clinical trials, including, but not limited to, the costs, design, initiation and enrollment (which could still be adversely impacted by COVID-19 and resulting social distancing), timing, progress and results of such trials; the timing and our ability to submit applications for, obtain and maintain regulatory approvals for our product candidates; our estimates regarding the potential market opportunity for our product candidates; changes in legal, regulatory and legislative environments in the markets in which we operate and the impact of these changes on our ability to obtain regulatory approval for our products; and our competitive position. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and except as may be required under applicable securities laws, Eyenovia does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Eyenovia Contact:
Eyenovia, Inc.
John Gandolfo
Chief Financial Officer
jgandolfo@eyenovia.com

Eyenovia Investor Contact:
Eric Ribner
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
eric@lifesciadvisors.com
(646) 751-4363

Eyenovia Media Contact:
Diana Soltesz
Pazanga Health Communications
dsoltesz@pazangahealth.com
(818) 618-5634


