Eyenovia to Participate in Presbyopia Panel Discussion at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Corporate Access Event

Presbyopia, the age-related hardening of the lens causing blurred near vision, affects approximately 113 million Americans. Vision impairment typically begins after age 40 and is often corrected with eyeglasses or “readers,” contact lenses or surgery.

Eyenovia expects top line results of the Phase 3 VISION-1 study in the first half of 2021. Currently, there are no known FDA approved pharmacologic therapies for the improvement in near vision of people with presbyopia.

Presentation Information:

Panel: “The First Drugs for Far-Sightedness are Near - Discussion on New Advances for Presbyopia” Date: Friday, January 8, 2021 Time: 12:00 PM Eastern Time

About Eyenovia, Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) is a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of microdose array print (MAP) therapeutics. Eyenovia recently submitted a US FDA NDA for MydCombi, its product candidate for mydriasis. In addition to MicroLine for presbyopia, the Company is in late-state development of a microdosed medication for myopia progression. For more Information, please visit www.eyenovia.com .

