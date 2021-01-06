Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN), a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, announced today that members of its management team will present at the following investor conference:

The 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference (Virtual) on Wednesday, January 13th at 12:30 PM Eastern Time.

A webcast of the event will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.five9.com/.