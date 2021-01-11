A10 Networks to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results on February 9, 2021; Company Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences

A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN), a leading provider of secure application services and solutions, today announced that the company's fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results will be released after the markets close on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. Management will host a call that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the “Investor Relations” section of A10 Network’s website at investors.a10networks.com. The webcast will be archived for at least 90 days. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available two hours after the conclusion of the live call and will run for seven business days and may be accessed by dialing + 1-877-344-7529 or + 1-412-317-0088 and entering the passcode 10151378.

Separately, the Company announced today that Dhrupad Trivedi and Brian Becker will be participating at the following investor conferences:

Sidoti Winter Investor Conference Wednesday, January 13, 2021 4:00 p.m. ET Group Presentation



23 rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference Thursday, January 14, 2021 4:15 p.m. ET Group Presentation



A10’s presentation from the Sidoti Conference will be webcast live on January 13, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. ET. Please visit https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Cc2ZzDxNTv6xz8iWeYLuDg to access the live webcast. The presentation will also be available via webcast replay at the same link.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN) provides secure application services and solutions for on-premises, multi-cloud and edge-cloud environments at hyperscale. Our mission is to enable service providers and enterprises to deliver business-critical applications that are secure, available and efficient for multi-cloud transformation and 5G readiness. We deliver better business outcomes that support investment protection, new business models and help future-proof infrastructures, empowering our customers to provide the most secure and available digital experience. Founded in 2004, A10 Networks is based in San Jose, Calif. and serves customers globally. For more information, visit www.a10networks.com and follow us @A10Networks.

