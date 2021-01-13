 

Apogee Enterprises Announces Seven Percent Increase to Quarterly Dividend

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: APOG) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share, a 7 percent increase from its previous quarterly dividend rate of $0.1875 per share. The dividend will be payable on February 16, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 1, 2021. This marks Apogee’s eighth consecutive year with a dividend increase, during which time the quarterly dividend has more than doubled, from $0.09 per share to $0.20 per share.

About Apogee Enterprises, Inc.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: APOG) delivers distinctive solutions for enclosing commercial buildings and framing art. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, we are a leader in architectural products and services, providing architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glass and acrylic for custom picture framing and displays. For more information, visit www.apog.com.

