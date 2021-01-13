Apogee Enterprises Announces Seven Percent Increase to Quarterly Dividend

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: APOG) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share, a 7 percent increase from its previous quarterly dividend rate of $0.1875 per share. The dividend will be payable on February 16, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 1, 2021. This marks Apogee’s eighth consecutive year with a dividend increase, during which time the quarterly dividend has more than doubled, from $0.09 per share to $0.20 per share.

