 

Mabanaft and HIF close MOU to distribute E-Fuels in Germany

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
14.01.2021, 14:50  |  54   |   |   


DGAP-Media / 14.01.2021 / 14:50


PRESS RELEASE

Mabanaft and HIF close MOU to distribute E-Fuels in Germany

Hamburg/Santiago de Chile, January 14, 2021 - Mabanaft and HIF (Highly Innovative Fuels) announced today a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), in relation to the purchase and sale of up to 500 million liters of carbon neutral E-Fuels per year from the commercial phases of HIF's projects located within Chile's Region de Magallanes.

"Our objective is to contribute to the decarbonization of the transport sector in the short to medium term through the production of carbon neutral E-Fuels. HIF's projects in Magallanes enjoy the world's best wind resources, enabling us to produce carbon neutral E-Fuels at scale and with competitive pricing. Mabanaft is a leader in responsible energy supply, trading and logistics and we are delighted to have such an innovative company as a potential major customer," explains Cesar Norton, President of HIF.

Jonathan Perkins, CEO of Mabanaft, highlights the importance of this cooperation, commenting: "Mabanaft aims to be one of the first companies in Germany and Europe to supply its customers with CO2-neutral E-Fuels through its extensive network of service stations and wholesale supply locations. Our cooperation with HIF will allow us to bring substantial volumes of this innovative fuel into the German and European market within a few years. We look forward to becoming a major customer of this bold and forward-looking project".

The project will use wind power to produce hydrogen which will be combined with CO2 extracted from the atmosphere to produce methanol. The methanol will then be converted into gasoline. HIF intends to move forward with the construction of its first commercial scale facility in 2022. E-Gasoline can be used as a direct substitute for fossil-based gasoline, with no changes to existing logistics, infrastructure or engines required.

HIF announced in December 2020 the financial support from the German Government for its Haru Oni pilot plant with the participation of Porsche, Siemens Energy, Enel Green Power, ENAP and ExxonMobil.


Mabanaft GmbH & Co. KG is a subsidiary of Marquard & Bahls, a holding company in the energy & chemicals sector, serving its customers with innovative energy solutions for transportation, heating and industrial needs. In addition, the company is active in trading with biofuels, petroleum products, natural gas liquids and chemicals. www.mabanaft.com

HIF is an affiliate of AME. HIF's mission is to combat climate change through the substitution of fossil-based petroleum products with carbon neutral E-Fuels. HIF's initial production facilities for this decarbonization initiative are based in Magallanes, Chile, with similar projects under development in the United States and Australia. www.hif.cl/en.html

For media inquiries, please contact:

Oleksandr Siromakha
Head of Sustainable Fuels
Mabanaft GmbH & Co. KG
+49 40 37004-7844
oleksandr.siromakha@mabanaft.com



End of Media Release

Issuer: Mabanaft GmbH & Co. KG
Key word(s): Energy

14.01.2021 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1160690  14.01.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1160690&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetBenzin jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mabanaft and HIF close MOU to distribute E-Fuels in Germany DGAP-Media / 14.01.2021 / 14:50 PRESS RELEASE Mabanaft and HIF close MOU to distribute E-Fuels in GermanyHamburg/Santiago de Chile, January 14, 2021 - Mabanaft and HIF (Highly Innovative Fuels) announced today a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen 2020, Dividende und Prognose 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: ​​​​​​​SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. begibt Wandelschuldverschreibungen im ...
Gläubiger erhalten 100 Prozent - Insolvenzverfahren der deutschen Petroplus-Gesellschaften ...
CAG International mit 20% intraday Anstieg
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. launches EUR 200 million convertible bonds.
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: preliminary results for 2020, dividend and guidance for 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: cyan AG: Wandelanleihenprogramm im Gesamtvolumen von bis zu EUR 8,4 Millionen beschlossen
DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG: Tele Columbus successfully completes expansion of opti-cal fibre network in Plön ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
STARK Deutschland GmbH: Übernahme der STARK Group durch CVC, STARK GROUP BEGRÜSST CVC ALS NEUEN INVESTOR
DGAP-News: Linde to Build, Own and Operate World's Largest PEM Electrolyzer for Green Hydrogen
Ford Bank GmbH: Sparen mit fairen Zinsen bei Ford Money
DGAP-News: PAION GIBT EXKLUSIVE LIZENZVEREINBARUNG MIT LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL FÜR GIAPREZA(TM) (ANGIOTENSIN ...
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Corporate update
Sensationelle Resultate vom Diamantbohrprogramm 2020 liegen vor.
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft; Bieter: Musai ...
DGAP-DD: PAION AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notierung der Haier Smart Home H-Aktien realisiert globale ...
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:50 Uhr
Mabanaft und HIF unterzeichnen MOU zum Vertrieb von E-Fuels in Deutschland
13:27 Uhr
How Nigerian Entrepreneur Oke Afolabi is Accelerating Digitalization of Banks in Nigeria
11:15 Uhr
Während Europa intensiv regulatorische Rahmenbedingungen zur Erreichung der im Green Deal festgelegten Ziele überarbeitet, unterstreichen wesentliche Ergebnisse der größten europäischen Initiative für Wasserstoffmobilität das Potenzial dieses...
13.01.21
US-Rohöllagerbestände fallen in der 5. Woche in Folge
13.01.21
OmniTRAX, City of Washington Economic Development Office Initiate Promotion of Rail-Ready Sites on Georgia Woodlands Railroad
13.01.21
Wirtschaftskalender: US-Daten und Trumps Amtsenthebung
11.01.21
Portable Generators Market Size USD 4359.7 Million By 2026 At CAGR Of 7.2% - Valuates Reports
09.01.21
IPOs 2020: Put a Tiger in Your Tank
06.01.21
Laredo Petroleum Schedules Fourth-Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
06.01.21
ARKO Announces Participation in the 2021 ICR Conference