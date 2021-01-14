QuantumScape Announces Jens Wiese to join Board, Filling Second Volkswagen Seat

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS, or "QuantumScape"), a leader in the development of next generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for use in electric vehicles (EVs), today announced its board of directors has approved the nomination of Jens Wiese, Head of Volkswagen Group M&A, Investment Advisory, and Partnerships to the board of directors. Mr. Wiese will take the second board seat allocated to Volkswagen as part of the company’s Series F financing earlier in the year. Volkswagen’s first board seat is held by Dr. Frank Blome, Head of the Volkswagen Group Battery Center of Excellence.

“We are delighted to have Jens officially serve in the role of director,” said Jagdeep Singh, CEO of QuantumScape. “We have worked with Jens very successfully over many years and know he will be a superb addition to the board of directors, complementing Frank Blome’s deep understanding of battery technology and manufacturing, and further cementing the already great relationship we have with Volkswagen.”