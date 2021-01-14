Brunswick Bancorp Reports 2020 Full Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results

Total assets increased 31.77% to $316.0 million from December 31, 2019;

Loan portfolio increased 22.25% to $237.9 million from December 31, 2019;

Deposits increased 19.65% to $232.2 million from December 31, 2019;

Income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 increased 113.42% to $2.705 million from $1.267 million for prior year period;

Income exclusive of non-core items for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 increased 46.10% to $1.549 million compared to $1.060 million for the prior year period;

The Company realized $2.201 million in gains on sale of assets as it sold its George Street location during the fourth quarter.

“Brunswick Bancorp delivered a strong performance in 2020 amidst the unprecedented challenges presented by COVID-19,” said Nicholas A. Frungillo, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our continuing initiatives to increase our top- and bottom-line led to substantial year over year growth in total assets, loans and deposits. As a result, we more than doubled annual net income in 2020 and increased our annual operating income by more than 46% over 2019.”

Mr. Frungillo continued, “Looking ahead, we remain focused on continuing to drive top- and bottom-line performance, including through our lending efforts on commercial, retail and residential mortgages. We believe Brunswick is well positioned to succeed, and that we will have additional opportunities as the pandemic subsides. We will continue to operate in a manner that protects our customers and employees.”

Financial Summary for the Year ending December 31, 2020

At December 31, 2020, the Company had total assets of $316.0 million, an increase of $76.2 million or 31.77% over the December 31, 2019 total of $239.8 million. The growth was mainly driven by management’s previously implemented business development initiatives. Cash and due from banks was $20.1 million at December 31, 2020, an increase of $1.9 million or 10.33% over year-end due to current market conditions. The loan portfolio grew to $237.9 million at December 31, 2020, an increase of $43.3 million or 22.25% since December 31, 2019. Growth was primarily in loans secured by commercial real estate and the addition of $11.0 million in PPP loans. Securities increased to $40.4 million, up $29.3 million, or 265.64%, from the $11.0 million balance at December 31, 2019, as the Bank used excess liquidity to purchase securities to increase its yield over the fed funds rate.

Deposits grew to $232.2 million at December 31, 2020, an increase of $38.1 million, or 19.65%, from December 31, 2019 as a result of management’s increased marketing efforts coupled with the issuance of $10 million in Brokered Certificates of Deposit as these deposits had significantly lower rates than the retail market for three to five year deposits. FHLB borrowing increased by $23.5 million to $26.7 million at December 31, 2020 as the Bank locked in longer term borrowings at lower rates than retail deposits. The Bank also was able to enter the Federal Reserve Bank’s PPPLF program, which allows the Bank to fund its PPP loans at a cost of 35 basis points for up to 2 years, matching the maturity of the PPP loans. The PPP loans bear a rate of 1.0%, so participating in the PPPLF results in a net rate of 0.65% to the Bank.

Stockholders’ equity increased by $2.9 million to $42.3 million due to earnings retention net of the change in unrealized losses. The Bank meets all criteria to be considered “Well Capitalized”.

The Bank’s Net Interest Margin was 3.50% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 compared to 3.98% at December 31, 2019. The Bank’s cost of deposits decreased to 1.27% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 from 1.87% for the comparative period in 2019. The Bank’s yield on interest earning assets decreased to 4.45% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 from 5.25% for the same period last year.

Net interest income was $9.030 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, an increase of $1.019 million, or 12.72%, from $8.011 million for the comparable period of 2019. Loan income grew to $10.963 million for the twelve months ending December 31, 2020, an increase of $879 thousand, or 8.72%, from $10.083 million for the same period a year ago due to higher outstanding balances, partially offset by lower yields. Interest expense was $2.374 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, a decrease of $68 thousand, or 2.78%, when compared to $2.442 million for the same period a year ago due to lower market rates, more than offsetting the increased level of deposits.

Total other income was $3.390 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, an increase of $2.091 million, or 160.94% over the same period a year ago. The Company recorded a gain on sale of assets of $2.201 million with the sale of its George Street branch location during the fourth quarter of 2020. In addition, during the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company realized $159 thousand in gains on securities as the Company repositioned its investment portfolio. The securities sold were replaced by similar securities with essentially the same effective duration and a nominally higher yield. Service fees on deposit accounts decreased by $146 thousand or 17.88% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, when compared to the same period a year ago due to reduced activity from COVID-19. Net OREO write-downs of $60 thousand were recorded in the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. Total non-interest expenses were $8.146 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, an increase of $605 thousand, or 8.02% over the same period a year ago. Salaries increased by $395 thousand for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 compared to the same period last year due to additions in staff. Occupancy expenses declined to $783 thousand, a reduction of $340 thousand from the same period a year ago, as the Bank closed its Englishtown office on May 31, 2019 and purchased its Main office on Livingston Avenue in the fourth quarter of 2019. Other expenses grew by $550 thousand to $2.622 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 when compared to $2.073 million for the same period a year ago, as the Bank has experienced an increase in Legal and Professional fees.

Provisions for loan losses was $525 thousand for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 as compared to no provision during the same period a year ago. The Company believes this increase is prudent given the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the local economy and customers. Management is actively monitoring the Bank’s loan portfolio in light of the continued uncertainty and may increase provisions for loan losses in the future.

Net income was $2.704 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 compared to $1.267 million for the same period a year ago, an increase of $1.437 million or 113.42%. Income excluding non-core items (both income and expense) was $1.549 million for the twelve months ending December 31, 2020, compared to $1,060 million for the same period a year ago, an increase of $489 thousand, or 46.10%. Management considers income excluding non-core items to be a useful metric, as it helps in understanding the strength of the Company’s ongoing business. The table below sets forth the non-core items for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

2020 2019 Income before income tax 3,884 1,795 Provision for loan losses 525 - Security gains (159) - OREO valuation 60 - Gain on sale other assets (2,221) (112) Non-accrual income - Recovered - (185) Cash Surrender Value Life Ins. 15 (34) Total 2,104 1,464 Tax effect 555 404 Operating income 1,549 1,060

Management considers the provision for loan losses in 2020 to be a non-core item due to the impact on the provision of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Financial Summary for the Three Months ended December 31, 2020

Net interest income was $2.544 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, an increase of $522 thousand, or 25.80%, from $2.022 million for the same period a year ago. Loan income was $2.858 million for the three months ending December 31, 2020, an increase of $219 thousand from $2.639 million for the same period a year ago. Interest expense was $456 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2020, a decrease of $229 thousand, or 33.427% when compared to $684 thousand for the same period a year ago, primarily due to lower market rates offsetting the growth in deposits.

Total other income was $2.514 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, an increase of $2.201 million or 703.87% when compared to $313 thousand for the same period a year ago. During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company realized $2.201 million in gains on sale of assets as the Company sold its George Street location. Service fees on deposit accounts decreased by $27 thousand or 14.26% for the three months ended December 31, 2020, when compared to $187 thousand for the same period a year ago due to reduced activity from COVID-19.

Total non-interest expenses were $2.215 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, an increase of $467 thousand, or 26.69% when compared to $1.748 million for the same period a year ago. Salaries increased by $132 thousand to $1.156 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 when compared to $1.024 million for the same period a year ago. Occupancy expenses were $160 thousand, an increase of $17 thousand from $142 thousand for the same period a year ago due to required repairs and maintenance on our Livingston Avenue branch. Other expenses grew by $328 thousand to $851 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2020 when compared to $523 thousand for the same period last year as the Bank has experienced an increase in Legal and Professional fees.

Provisions for loan losses was $205 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2020 compared to no provisions in the comparable year ago period. The Company believes this increase is prudent given the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the local economy and customers. Management is actively monitoring the Bank’s loan portfolio in light of the continued uncertainty and may increase provisions for loan losses in the future.

Net income was $1.859 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 compared to $411 thousand for the same period a year ago, an increase of $1.447 million or 351.74%. Income before income taxes and provision for loan losses was $2.843 million, an increase of $2.256 million, or 384.47%, over the same period a year ago.

Nicholas A. Frungillo, Jr., Appointed President & CEO of the Company and the Bank

Brunswick also today announced that Mr. Frungillo has been named President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank, effective immediately. Mr. Frungillo, who was previously President and Chief Operating Officer of Brunswick and President of the Bank, will continue to serve on the Company’s Board of Directors.

“Since joining Brunswick and the Bank in September 2016, Nick has been a driving force behind the strategic initiatives that have led to significant improvements in our financial and operational performance,” said Frank Gumina, Chairman of Brunswick. “My fellow directors and I look forward to continuing to work with Nick in his new role as Chief Executive Officer.”

“I am honored to be named Chief Executive Officer,” said Mr. Frungillo. “I want to thank all those who contributed to this promotion. I am excited to continue working with the Board and my colleagues to grow the business.”

Board Declares Special, One-Time Cash Dividend

Brunswick’s Board of Directors has declared a special, one-time cash dividend of $0.25 per share payable on February 5, 2021 to shareholders of record on January 25, 2021. The special dividend returns to Brunswick shareholders a portion of the profits recognized from the sale of the George Street branch.

Operations During COVID-19 Pandemic

Branch lobbies are open on a limited basis following the CDC and the State of New Jersey guidelines. In addition, to assist customers, the Bank will be participating in the new PPP loan program, which commenced on January 15, 2021. In accordance with state and federal guidance, and to assist borrowers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bank granted payment deferrals to affected borrowers earlier this year. All borrowers granted the relief are currently making payments. A total of eighty five (85) accounts were granted relief, with seventy seven (77) of those accounts returning to principal and interest payments with eight accounts making interest only payments.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “will,” “should,” “may,” “view,” “opportunity,” “potential,” or similar expressions or expressions of confidence. The Company’s ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to: changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, levels of unemployment in the Bank’s lending area, real estate market values in the Bank’s lending area, future natural disasters and increases to flood insurance premiums, the level of prepayments on loans and mortgage-backed securities, legislative/regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, demand for financial services in the Company’s market area, accounting principles and guidelines, and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Company, the Bank and its customers. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

About Brunswick Bancorp

Brunswick Bancorp is the holding company for Brunswick Bank & Trust, a New Jersey chartered commercial bank which serves central New Jersey through its New Brunswick main office and four additional branch offices.

BRUNSWICK BANCORP REPORTS DECEMBER 31, 2020 RESULTS BRUNSWICK BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DECEMBER 31, 2020 and 2019 (UNAUDITED) December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 20,116,224 $ 18,232,092 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 3,524,079 4,947,028 Securities available for sale, at fair market value 36,839,298 6,091,955 Restricted bank stock, at cost 1,402,900 313,800 Loans receivable, net 237,886,288 194,590,692 Premises and equipment, net 4,350,047 4,899,205 Accrued interest receivable 875,142 678,059 Other real estate 4,894,031 5,373,664 Other assets 6,078,244 4,657,101 TOTAL ASSETS $ 315,966,252 $ 239,783,596 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits Non-interest bearing $ 58,462,505 $ 45,155,982 Interest bearing 173,772,135 148,944,198 Total deposits 232,234,640 194,100,180 Borrowed funds 37,427,067 3,200,000 Accrued interest payable 589,403 493,421 Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance 1,063,488 1,300,744 Other liabilities 2,360,991 1,317,985 TOTAL LIABILITIES 273,675,588 200,412,329 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock-no stated value 10,000,000 shares authorized and no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020. Common stock - no par value 10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,036,603 shares issued at December 31, 2020 and 2019 Additional paid-in capital 7,797,214 7,699,758 Other Comprehensive Loss 94,337 (18,335 ) Retained earnings 36,014,573 33,310,055 Treasury stock at cost, 224,557 and 225,057 shares, at December 31, 2020 and 2019 (1,615,460 ) (1,620,210 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 42,290,664 39,371,267 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 315,966,252 $ 239,783,596 Book Value per share $ 15.04 $ 14.00

BRUNSWICK BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 and 2019 (UNAUDITED) December 31, 2020 2019 INTEREST INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 10,962,733 $ 10,083,312 Interest on investments 349,603 217,000 Interest on balances with banks 91,466 152,605 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 11,403,802 10,452,917 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on deposits 2,162,864 2,302,745 Interest on borrowed funds 211,473 139,511 Total interest expense 2,374,337 2,442,255 NET INTEREST INCOME 9,029,465 8,010,662 Provision for loan losses 525,000 - NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 8,504,465 8,010,662 OTHER INCOME Service fees 672,544 818,939 Gain on sale of OREO (60,635 ) - Gain on sale securities AFS 159,183 Gain on sale of assets 2,200,713 111,823 Other income 418,831 368,607 TOTAL OTHER INCOME 3,390,635 1,299,369 OTHER EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 4,553,696 4,158,499 Occupancy expenses 783,061 1,123,254 Equipment expenses 186,852 186,715 Other expenses 2,622,477 2,072,544 TOTAL OTHER EXPENSES 8,146,086 7,541,012 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE 3,749,014 1,769,018 Income tax expense 1,044,495 501,817 NET INCOME $ 2,704,519 $ 1,267,201 Earnings per share $ 0.96 $ 0.45 Earnings per share (Diluted) $ 0.96 $ 0.45 BRUNSWICK BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 and 2019 (UNAUDITED) December 31, 2020 2019 INTEREST INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 2,857,995 $ 2,639,155 Interest on investments 127,373 49,935 Interest on balances with banks 14,404 17,486 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 2,999,771 2,706,576 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on deposits 385,186 638,688 Interest on borrowed funds 70,392 45,538 Total interest expense 455,578 684,226 NET INTEREST INCOME 2,544,193 2,022,349 Provision for loan losses 205,000 - NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 2,339,193 2,022,349 OTHER INCOME Service fees 160,721 187,457 Gain on sale of OREO 99 - Gain on sale of assets 2,200,713 - Other income 151,992 125,220 TOTAL OTHER INCOME 2,513,525 312,677 OTHER EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 1,155,988 1,023,803 Occupancy expenses 159,787 142,363 Equipment expenses 47,666 58,590 Other expenses 851,478 523,480 TOTAL OTHER EXPENSES 2,214,919 1,748,236 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE 2,637,800 586,790 Income tax expense 778,933 175,302 NET INCOME $ 1,858,867 $ 411,488 Earnings per share $ 0.66 $ 0.15 Earnings per share (Diluted) $ 0.66 $ 0.15

