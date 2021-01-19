 

McAfee Takes Another Step Toward Global Support for Organizations in Need of Leading Managed Threat Detection and Response

McAfee Corp. (Nasdaq: MCFE) – McAfee today announced that it is partnering with ECS, a recognized leader in cybersecurity, cloud managed services, agile development digital transformation, advanced engineering and Amazon Web Services solutions, to offer managed threat detection and response (MDR) capabilities through McAfee MVISION EDR. ECS is the first North American MDR partner for McAfee MVISION EDR and will leverage MVISION EDR and supporting vendors to deliver a scalable, repeatable and customizable program that enables organizations to focus on only verified threats.

MDR solutions can help organizations by alleviating the customer challenges associated with alert fatigue, false positives, inexperienced staff and lack of defined processes. These are real-world challenges recently highlighted in a Forrester report with 36% of IT decision makers stating that the alerts surfaced by their EDR solution are false positives not worth investigating. Another 35% claim that their junior staff members lack the skill sets to triage and/or investigate alerts without support from senior staff.

“Protecting an organization against threats and attacks is a difficult endeavor that requires innovative technology coupled with technical know-how,” said Anand Ramanathan, vice president of product and marketing, McAfee. “Unfortunately, despite having the right technology and experience, organizations face the challenges of dealing with alert fatigue and numerous false positives. Together with ECS we’re working to help organizations overcome these challenges to better defend themselves.”

“We have a rich history of working with McAfee to defend some of the most important endpoints in North America,” said Andy Woods, vice president of enterprise managed services at ECS. “This MDR offering with McAfee MVISION EDR is another step in the direction of building on our relationship and providing our customers with the industry leading products and solutions that they need to enable their businesses and operations to run effectively.”

McAfee and ECS have partnered for years to deliver managed endpoint security and monitoring for up to 1.4 million endpoints for the U.S. Army.

ECS leverages the powerful capabilities of McAfee MVISION EDR augmenting with security orchestration, automation, security analytics, threat intelligence platform and refined SOC practices. This creates more accurate and comprehensive alerts and provides information such as MITRE ATT&CK mapping and threat actor profiles to better understand how the organization was targeted, identify other potential areas of impact, and provide insight into how to protect from future attacks.

