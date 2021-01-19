 

Walmart and Western Union Enter Agreement to Offer Western Union Money Transfers at Walmart

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.01.2021, 12:00  |  57   |   |   

Walmart (NYSE:WMT), the world’s largest retailer, and Western Union (NYSE: WU), a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, today announced a new agreement that will, for the first time, enable Western Union money transfer services at Walmart locations across the U.S. bringing greater choice and value to millions of customers. The services will include domestic and international money transfers, bill payments and money orders. Services will be offered at more than 4,700 Walmart stores with a rollout planned to begin in the spring of 2021.

Walmart and Western Union Enter Agreement to Offer Western Union Money Transfers at Walmart (Photo: Business Wire)

Through Western Union’s global cross-border, cross-currency platform reaching 200 countries and territories worldwide, Walmart customers will have the ability to move money to family and loved ones almost anywhere across the world. Customers will have the option of their money transfer being paid out in minutesi across more than 550,000 retail locations or into billions of bank accounts, wallets or cards.

Millions of Americans rely on Walmart’s transparent, Every Day Low Price strategy to help customers conduct essential financial activities through a marketplace offering. With the addition of Western Union, Walmart customers will be presented with more choice, convenience and access than ever before.

“Walmart is much more than a place where customers shop. To millions, it’s also a place they trust for their financial needs as well,” Wilbert Noronha, vice president of financial services at Walmart, said. “We’re thrilled to soon begin offering Western Union money transfer services at Walmart locations nationwide and, together, continue connecting family and friends worldwide through Western Union’s global money movement platform.”

Jean Claude Farah, president, global network at Western Union, said, "We are excited to work together with the world's largest retailer, Walmart, and bring the best of our money movement and payments service capabilities to even more customers in the U.S. and worldwide.”

Farah added, "Together with Walmart, we have a shared purpose of supporting our customers who rely on us to send money to make everyday purchases including essentials like health care and groceries. In an age when speed, security, convenience and trust mean everything, we are offering customers greater ease, reliability, access and confidence with every transaction.”

